







Dar es Salaam. The Government has introduced an upgraded national identity card designed to integrate citizens’ personal records and simplify access to public and private services, while also facilitating cross-border travel to selected countries.

Unveiled on November 18, 2026, the 2026 edition of the national identity card will incorporate information including birth certificate details, health insurance records, Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TIN), blood groups, driving licences and marital status.

The integration is expected to reduce the need for citizens to carry multiple documents when seeking services. The card will also be accepted for cross-border travel in countries that have agreements with Tanzania allowing national identity cards to be used in place of passports.

Speaking at the launch, Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba, who represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan, said the initiative reflected the Government’s efforts to harness technology to improve service delivery.

Dr Nchemba said the upgraded cards would simplify everyday activities, including accessing healthcare and insurance services, obtaining licences and travelling to selected countries.

He said the initiative was aligned with the National Development Vision 2025/2050, which seeks to expand digital adoption and improve public services.

“The introduction of modern identity cards will reduce inconvenience and improve efficiency in people’s daily activities, including accessing insurance, licences and travelling to some countries,” he said.

National Identification Authority (Nida) Director General James Kaji said the new cards would contain eight information sections, compared with four in the previous version.

He said the integrated system would include birth certificate details, health insurance information, TIN, blood group and passport-related information for countries that have agreements with Tanzania on the use of national identity cards for cross-border travel.

“Your birth certificate details will be included, meaning you will not need to carry a copy because the information will be available in the system,” he said.

Mr Kaji said integrating TIN details could help increase the number of registered taxpayers, while linking health insurance information would make it easier for citizens to access related services.

He added that passport-related details would appear on the reverse side of the card for use in countries covered by the agreements.

Travellers using the cards under these arrangements would not require passport stamps, he said, describing the development as part of wider efforts to digitise the identification of people crossing national borders.

The system would also capture changes in marital status, including marriage and divorce.

157 institutions linked to Nida

Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi said 157 institutions, comprising 72 public and 85 private entities, had been connected to Nida's system to facilitate access to services and the use of identity information.

He said the Government was continuing to improve the system, although users could eventually be required to contribute towards data storage costs because of the expense involved in maintaining citizens’ records.

Mr Katambi said the upgraded cards would be issued to people registering from now on, but the introduction of the new version would not invalidate existing national identity cards.

He urged holders of the previous cards not to seek replacements without a valid reason, emphasising that both versions would remain valid.

“Do not be concerned. Those who have the old cards and those with the new ones will both have valid identity cards,” he said.

The minister said the Government was also strengthening its information and communication technology systems to speed up the production and processing of identity records while ensuring that personal information remained secure and confidential in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Act, 2022.

Former Speaker of Parliament Tulia Ackson, a member of the committee overseeing Nida, said connecting different institutional systems would help address challenges citizens face when accessing services.

Dr Ackson said the committee also wanted citizen registration to begin at birth rather than waiting until individuals reached the age at which they qualified to apply for national identity cards.

Nida offers free replacement of damaged cards

Meanwhile, Mr Kaji said Nida had received complaints about the quality of some previously issued cards, including cases in which printed information had faded because of the technology used in their production.

He urged holders whose cards had become illegible to return them to Nida for free replacement.

He also disclosed that the authority had more than 1.2 million uncollected identity cards.