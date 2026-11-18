Mwanza. The government has appointed a team of experts to establish the cause of the MV Mwanza's collision with a rock on Lake Victoria, setting a 14-day deadline for the investigation to be completed.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner Salum Hamduni said the vessel struck the rock at around 10am on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, while undergoing routine technical trials ahead of its return to passenger and cargo services.

He said the trials were part of preparations to resume operations after the vessel had spent an extended period out of service.

Related National The moment MV Mwanza hit Bismarck rock on Lake Victoria with passengers on board

Speaking to journalists, Mr Hamduni said the investigation would involve the Ministry of Transport, security agencies and other government authorities, with the aim of establishing the precise cause of the incident and assessing its impact.

"The team will carry out its work, and I believe that, given the efficiency of the Sixth Phase Government, we will have the findings within 14 days at most," he said.

On the vessel's condition, Mr Hamduni said an initial assessment by technical experts had found it to be safe.