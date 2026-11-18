Think about the people you work with. You probably spend more time with them during the week than you do with some of your actual friends.

You see each other almost every day. You share lunch breaks, complain about deadlines, laugh at office jokes and sometimes discuss things happening in your personal lives. Eventually, someone suggests going out for drinks after work. Then there are birthday celebrations, weekend plans and the occasional phone call outside working hours.

Before long, a colleague has become someone you consider a friend.

And honestly, how could they not? When you spend so much time around the same people, getting close can happen quite naturally.

Community is a big part of who we are. We enjoy connecting with people, checking in on each other and building relationships. Naturally, we may want to bring that same sense of connection into the workplace.

But how close is too close?

We recently asked our community whether colleagues should become genuine friends or whether people should keep their relationships professional. The responses were quite interesting.

What Did Our Community Think?

Out of 144 responses, 58% voted in favour of keeping things professional and maintaining boundaries. Another 24% felt colleagues could become genuine friends, while 19% preferred finding some functional balance.

The comments were just as interesting as the poll results.

One reader summed up their position with a rather memorable statement:

“Don’t ever shit where you eat.”

Another person shared their personal principle:

“ block Your colleagues from everything as soon as you get hired!!! You ain’t being hired to make friends, keep it on the low esp when colleagues are involved. That’s my principle!!”

I found these perspectives interesting because they point to a concern that comes up quite often when people discuss workplace friendships: what happens when the relationship outside the office starts affecting the relationship inside it?

Think about it.

Imagine trying to give honest feedback to someone you regularly have drinks with after work, someone who is practically your best friend outside the office. Or finding out that a colleague you’ve confided in has shared something personal about you with other people at work.

Even a small disagreement over an assignment or a work-related decision can feel much bigger when the person involved is someone you have a close personal relationship with.

You might find yourself holding back because you don’t want to upset them. Or perhaps you expect them to take your side in a disagreement because of your friendship.

And what happens when one of you gets promoted? What if you’re suddenly competing for the same position? Does the friendship remain the same?

These are situations worth thinking about when the people you work with also become the people you socialise with.

When Familiarity Goes Beyond Friendship

One of the comments took the conversation in another direction:

“Keep it professional thats how affairs happen 80 percent of affairs happen at work.”

Romantic relationships between colleagues are another part of this conversation.

Think about how these relationships can develop. You see someone every day, you start having lunch together, you talk about your lives and gradually become more familiar with each other. Sometimes that familiarity develops into attraction.

There is a psychological concept known as the mere exposure effect, which suggests that repeated exposure to someone can increase our familiarity with them and, under certain circumstances, our liking of them.

This doesn’t mean that spending time with a colleague will automatically lead to romantic feelings. There are many factors involved in attraction. However, regular contact and shared experiences can influence how we perceive and relate to people.

And when romantic relationships develop within the workplace, things can become particularly complicated. Think about relationships involving people in different positions of authority, colleagues who are already in relationships or situations where a breakup means having to continue seeing the person every working day.

It adds another dimension to the question of how much access colleagues should have to our personal lives.

Why We Seek Friendships at Work

There is a reason people form these relationships in the first place.

We spend a considerable amount of time at work, and naturally, we want to feel comfortable around the people we interact with every day. Having someone to talk to during a stressful afternoon, share a joke with or celebrate a small achievement can make the working day more enjoyable.

Psychologically, this connects to our need for social belonging. We want to feel accepted and included in the groups we are part of. The workplace can become one of those groups, particularly when we spend so much time there.

Workplace friendships can also provide emotional support. Sometimes, a colleague understands the pressure of your job in a way that someone outside your workplace might not. They know the deadlines, the difficult clients, the demanding manager and the things you probably wouldn’t bother explaining to anyone else.

However, there can be expectations attached to these friendships.

You might feel that you have to attend every birthday celebration, join the after-work drinks or participate in conversations happening within the office social circle. Someone who prefers going straight home after work might eventually find themselves being labelled antisocial or unfriendly.

And that’s an interesting position to be in. When does being part of the team start feeling like an obligation to participate in everyone’s social life?

Things to Consider When Your Colleagues Become Your Friends

There is nothing wrong with developing genuine friendships at work. Some people meet their closest friends through their jobs, and those relationships continue long after they leave the organisation.

Still, there are a few things worth considering when your professional and personal lives begin to overlap:

● Confidentiality: Are you comfortable with the possibility that something you’ve shared privately could eventually become part of an office conversation?

● Professional disagreements: Can you disagree with each other, give honest feedback and hold each other accountable without bringing the friendship into it?

● Competition: How would you handle competing for the same promotion or opportunity?

● Changes in position: What happens if your friend becomes your supervisor, or you become theirs?

● Different expectations: Do you both understand the relationship in the same way? One person may consider it a close friendship while the other sees it as a convenient work friendship.

These are not reasons to avoid getting close to colleagues. They’re simply realities that can come with having the same people occupy both your professional and personal lives.

So, How Much Is Too Much?

One reader responded to the poll with:

“aaaaah all is well”

And perhaps that’s how some people approach workplace friendships. They allow relationships to develop naturally and don’t spend too much time worrying about where to draw the line.

Others have very clear rules about keeping colleagues out of their personal lives. Their experiences may have shaped that position, particularly if they’ve dealt with office gossip, broken trust, favouritism or uncomfortable situations involving people they once considered friends.

Then there are those who fall somewhere in the middle. They’re happy to have lunch with colleagues, attend the occasional birthday celebration or go for drinks after work, but they prefer to keep certain parts of their lives private.

Ultimately, workplace friendships will look different for everyone. Some will become lifelong friendships, while others will remain within the walls of the office. Some relationships will evolve as people’s careers and circumstances change.

Perhaps the important thing is recognising that these relationships can carry different expectations, responsibilities and consequences. After all, the people you share drinks with on Friday evening might be the same people you have to work alongside on Monday morning.

And that is what makes workplace friendships such an interesting subject. Sometimes, the line between colleague and friend is much easier to cross than it is to navigate afterwards.