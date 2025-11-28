Kilombero Sugar, charity organisation partner to support vulnerable groups

Ifakara. Kilombero Sugar Company Ltd has entered into a three-year partnership with Ifakara Bakery and the Free Bread Initiative, donating more than 23 tonnes of sugar to support a community-led programme that provides free breakfast and bread to vulnerable groups.

The initiative targets food insecurity among schoolchildren and hospital patients undergoing treatment.

The Free Bread Fund Initiative, launched in 2001 and managed by the Franciscan Sisters of Charity through the Upendo Sisters’ Bakery, has served communities in Kilombero District for more than 24 years.

It currently supports over 25 institutions, including orphanages, schools and hospitals, reaching adolescents, orphans and patients with diverse needs.

Under the new collaboration, Kilombero Sugar has committed to donate 23 tonnes of sugar over three years. Speaking during the handover ceremony in Ifakara, Kilombero Sugar Corporate Affairs Director Derick Stanley said the initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves.

“We are proud to join this initiative as it aligns with our corporate social responsibility to support the communities we serve. The model adopted by Ifakara Bakery and the Free Bread Fund ensures transparency and measurable impact, making it easier to reach those who need it most,” he said.

Mr Stanley added that the company would continue monitoring and evaluating the project’s progress, with plans to expand its reach to more schools in surrounding areas to further strengthen education and community welfare.

The project matron and head of the Catholic Sisters, Sr Senorina Lukwachala, expressed gratitude for the support.

“Since its inception, this initiative has been a blessing. Initially, the needs were modest and supported by families in England, but demand has grown significantly. We thank Kilombero Sugar Company for stepping in to support this noble cause,” she said.

Representing the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ifakara, Fr Ignas Kilolelo, the diocesan secretary commended the initiative, noting that it reflects a shared commitment to serving those most in need. He encouraged more stakeholders to collaborate with the Church on similar efforts.

Ifakara Town Council Director Pilly Kitwana, who represented the Kilombero District Commissioner, praised the partnership.

“The government appreciates stakeholders who contribute to addressing community needs. Today’s support from Kilombero Sugar demonstrates the power of collaboration in tackling complex challenges,” she said.

Receiving the first batch of 6,000kg of sugar, Nasra Juma from St Elite Day Care Centre said the donation had come at a critical moment.