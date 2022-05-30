Tanzanian secondary students design solar-powered car

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha.

High school students at Arusha Science Secondary School located in Laroi ward in Arusha region have designed a solar-powered car, being the first of its kind in the country.

The solar-powered vehicle is capable of traveling 160 kilometers with light load before being recharged and it is an innovative work of sudents.

Walter Tairo, 19, and Glenyce Amani,17, are among the students who designed the car, a project that started in 2021 spending Sh3.5 million to complete.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Walter said the car doesn't need fuel, making it environmentally-friendly, but it aso requires low cost in maintenance.

Additionally, the students designed a solar-powered refrigerator as part of their creative work.