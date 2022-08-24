Tanzanian tech entrepreneur develops mobile games in tourism promotion drive

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A Tanzanian information technology entrepreneur has developed three mobile games in his effort to contribute towards promoting Tanzania’s tourism attractions.

Elias Patrick - who is an expert in digital marketing, website designing and development of mobile applications - said in Dar es Salaam that the mobile games, which are named after three of Tanzania’s key tourism attractions - will specifically address three key challenges.

The games are: Kilimanjaro Block Puzzle, Serengeti Block Puzzle and Tanzanite Crush.

“Through the games, I seek to correct some misleading information regarding the right location of some sites,” he said, noting that it was not uncommon for some tourists to be fed with wrong information concerning where the Kilimanjaro Mountain for instance, is located.

The games also seek to augment available tools particularly on the digital platform to promote Tanzania tourism industry globally. The games are available in 172 countries in the world.

“It is also my hope that through games, I will be playing a role in boosting social and economic development in the country by converting app users to tourists,” said Patrick who is also the owner of a tech consulting company called, Ellys Brand.

Patrick’s initiative comes at a time when official reports show that Tanzania’s tourist numbers were on the rise, thanks to the removal of Covid-19 lockdowns in source countries, coupled with various promotional drives, including President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s The Royal Tour documentary.

Bank of Tanzania data shows that the country earned $1.708 billion in travel receipts during the year ending June 2022 from $871.6 million during a similar period the previous year.

This was consistent with the rise in tourist arrivals by 76 percent to 1,123,607.

Patrick – who is also an accomplished and well-known public speaker and trainer on various topics relating to personal development, entrepreneurship and work-life balance – says the three games are interesting, simple, funny, attractive and suitable to everybody.

“It is also the funniest way to train your brain and keep your mind sharp,” explains Patrick who was recognized and awarded as the Best Entrepreneur of the Year by Learnit Institute of Business Information Technology in partnership with NCC UK Education way back in 2016.

He attributes his innovations to the time he spends learning new things in his daily work schedule.

“I practically spend every day learning new things that will impact and transform others in all life aspects. I’m curious and enjoy work that challenges me to learn something new and stretch me in a different direction,” says Patrick.