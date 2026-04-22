Tanzanian youth eye global nuclear forum through continental contest

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian young professionals are set to participate in a global nuclear energy forum later this year following the launch of a continental competition offering fully funded slots to outstanding applicants.

Winners of the “Atoms Empowering Africa” video contest will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to Obninsk NEW 2026, scheduled to take place in Obninsk from June 22 to June 27, 2026.

The annual event, now in its fourth edition, brings together students, young professionals and experts from across the world to discuss the future of nuclear technologies and international cooperation. This year’s contest is being held in partnership with the BRICS Nuclear Platform.

Participants will engage in both the main forum—focused on dialogue and knowledge exchange—and a specialised summer school offering practical learning through lectures, seminars and workshops.

The initiative comes at a time when interest in the peaceful use of nuclear technology is growing across Africa, supported by international partnerships and education programmes. In Tanzania, Rosatom is advancing the Mkuju River uranium project through its mining division, while Tanzanian students continue to receive training at partner institutions in Russia.

Stakeholders say such collaborations are critical in building local expertise and preparing a new generation of professionals capable of supporting emerging energy and technology sectors.

The contest is open to young Africans aged between 18 and 35, who are required to submit short videos outlining how nuclear technologies can help address key development challenges in their countries.

Submissions will be accepted until May 1, with further details available on the Rosatom Africa website.