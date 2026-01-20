Tanzanians urged to take these steps when they encounter a human body on the roadside or in a bush

Dar es Salaam. Imagine waking up in the morning and heading out for your daily activities, only to stumble upon a body lying by the roadside or in a bush. Fear, shock, and questions immediately arise: Is the person dead? Should I help? Who should I inform? Or should I run away?

These are common uncertainties among citizens when faced with such a situation, with many expressing confusion over what action to take.

Responses to a recent poll on The Citizen’s sister publication Mwananchi’s official Instagram account revealed a widespread lack of understanding about the correct steps to take in such circumstances.

Of 281 responses, over half admitted they would simply flee and avoid reporting the incident, fearing they might be implicated as the primary witness and drawn into police investigations.

One user, jitu_la_mungu12, said he would run away, believing Tanzanian law would later compel him to assist the police. Another, ferm.adezedward, recalled avoiding reporting after helping a motorbike rider who had been hit, citing fears of police brutality.

Legal experts, however, emphasise that citizens are legally obliged only to report the incident to the relevant authorities.

Lawyer Hekima Mwasipu explained that no law requires a witness to become the lead investigator; reporting to the police, a local leader, or a village chairperson is sufficient. The authorities then handle the investigation, and civilians should avoid touching the body.

Police spokesperson David Misime echoed this advice, urging the public to report suspected deaths via emergency numbers 112 or 0699 998899, or through trusted local leaders.

He stressed that protecting the scene until officers arrive is critical to preserving evidence. Misime reassured citizens that reporting does not implicate them in the incident.

Local leaders supported the message, urging residents to prioritise reporting over fear or hesitation. Frank Msimbe, Kumba Kibaha ward chairperson, noted that even if people initially approach local authorities, police intervention follows swiftly.