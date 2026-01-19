Living alone: How deaths go unnoticed in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Cases of people dying while living alone, with their bodies discovered days later, are raising concerns about safety and social cohesion in Tanzanian cities.

On Thursday, January 15, 2026, Zainabu Mwalyepelo, a teacher and student at Mbeya Catholic University (CUoM) from Igodima, Mbeya, was found dead at her home.

According to family members, Mwalyepelo had health challenges and preferred living alone, avoiding noisy areas.

This is not an isolated incident. On February 25, 2025, Seth Niyikiza, the Vice Chairperson of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) in Kagera, was found dead in his home in Bukoba. His death was discovered after a client noticed a swarm of flies and neighbours detected a foul smell.

Similarly, on November 24, 2024, John Lema (57) of Sokoni Street, Arusha, was found dead inside his home. Authorities believe he had died about four days earlier, with his body already starting to decompose.

These are just some of the cases reported by authorities; others remain part of local narratives.

Ephrahim Elias, a resident of Goba, Dar es Salaam, recalled a similar case involving his father’s cousin in January 16, 2026. “He died, and it took nearly two weeks before anyone realised. Phone calls went unanswered, and family members started asking about his whereabouts, but no one had information,” he said.

Challenges of living alone

Incidents like these highlight the risks faced by people who live alone, where illness or sudden death can occur without immediate support from family or community.

Some residents say they live alone due to work, studies, or health reasons, even when aware of the potential dangers.

“Nights are risky when you are sick because no one is there to take you to hospital. The only option is to call a relative or friend who may respond quickly. I live alone because of circumstances; living with others requires compromise,” said Jumanne Said, a resident of Ubungo.

Christina Alex, a resident of Tabata, Ilala, added that some live alone due to rental conditions. “Some landlords do not want many tenants in a house, so you have to live alone. It’s not that we like it, but availability and rules leave no choice,” she said.

Even when living alone, residents develop routines to stay connected with family. Alex says she speaks to relatives daily to ensure someone knows her condition in case of an emergency.

Clara Makoko of Kiluvya, Ubungo, said she had no family to live with. “My siblings’ children are still studying, and my son works out of town. Living with him would also be challenging because there’s no work to pay him, and costs would rise,” she said. She communicates daily with a trusted neighbour to monitor each other’s safety.

Government perspective

Juma Mwingamno, Chairperson of Local Government Committees in Dar es Salaam, said such deaths raise both safety and social concerns. “Some people choose to live alone and avoid the community. They may die unnoticed until foul smells or a long absence are noticed,” he said.

Mwingamno explained that some live alone by choice, while others are compelled by housing rules. He warned that living alone increases vulnerability to crime.

“Local leaders often intervene to prevent such cases. We advise landlords to hire security or ensure someone monitors tenants. If a resident is unresponsive for a long period, authorities step in early,” he said.

He cited a 2015 case in Kigamboni where a university student living alone was found dead only after a friend could not reach them by phone.

Mwingamno urged citizens, especially young people, to live at least in pairs to support each other in emergencies. “For over 10 years now, we have not seen similar incidents. Social cohesion is a key pillar of safety and wellbeing,” he said.

Psychological view

Psychologist Clara Mwambungu said living alone without social support increases stress and delays medical help. “Extended isolation encourages excessive self-reliance, reducing communication with family, friends, and neighbours, which can have serious consequences, including unnoticed death,” she said.

She added that living alone often masks illness until it becomes critical, creating emergency situations.

Mwambungu recommended strengthening social connections, advising: “People living alone should maintain regular contact with someone they trust. Communities should revive the culture of looking out for neighbours. These measures can prevent unnoticed illness or death, potentially saving lives.”