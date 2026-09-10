Task ahead for new QNET leadership in building sound Tanzania, regional market

Dar es Salaam. Direct-selling wellness and lifestyle company QNET has placed Tanzania at the centre of its regional growth strategy as it introduces a strengthened global and regional leadership structure.

With a young population, expanding digital connectivity and a strong culture of entrepreneurship, Tanzania represents a key market with significant long-term potential across East Africa.

Under the revised structure, the company aims to bring executive decision-making closer to local consumers, independent distributors, and regulatory bodies.

At the helm of the regional push is the appointed Regional General Manager for East and Southern Africa, Mr Jared Thwaits.

From this position, Mr Thwaits assumes responsibility for QNET’s commercial operations and strategic development across the territory, including Tanzania and neighbouring markets.

His focus covers operational compliance, distributor education, consumer protection and digital capability enhancements across operations.

Mr Thwaits is also tasked with deepening engagement with stakeholders, media, consumer groups and regulators to promote better understanding of legitimate direct selling and counter industry misinformation.

QI Group managing director, Mr Kuna Senathirajah, highlighted the importance of localised leadership.

“Africa is an important part of QNET’s future, and sustainable growth requires leadership that understands the opportunities and realities of individual markets,” said Mr Senathirajah.

“Jared brings leadership closer to our customers and distributor communities across East and Southern Africa. His mandate is to strengthen engagement, education and accountability while ensuring consumer protection remains central to how we grow,” said the group leader which also the QNET parent company.

Mr Thwaits emphasised that education, transparency and consumer protection will remain fundamental to the company’s long-term operational strategy.

Global executive restructuring

Mr Thwaits’ regional appointment forms part of a broader transformation of QNET’s global leadership structure.

The expanded global executive team includes Chief Executive Officer Mattias Mildenborn, Chief Marketing Officer Elena Khoo, Chief Financial Officer Peter Luk and Group Chief Information Officer who oversees technology transformation and artificial intelligence integration, Ben Bredenkamp.

Commenting on the global appointments, Mr Senathirajah noted the company’s drive for fresh perspectives.

“We are bringing together leaders with deep industry knowledge, strong consumer experience and proven transformation capabilities to bring fresh perspectives to the business and help shape its next chapter,” said Mr Senathirajah.

“Our ambition is to create a QNET that understands the expectations of the next generation, delivers exceptional products and experiences, and equips our Independent Distributors with the knowledge, technology and support they need to build responsible and sustainable businesses,” he added.

Pillars for sustainable expansion

Beyond executive realignment, QNET is transforming around four core priorities: product innovation, customer experience, distributor capability and technology-enabled growth.

These strategic pillars aim to modernise distributor onboarding, strengthen compliance and introduce tailored wellness and personal-care products.