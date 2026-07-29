Teacher dies after assault while stopping livestock from entering school

Songwe. A teacher at Galula Secondary School in Songwe District has died after allegedly being assaulted by a group of livestock keepers while attempting to stop them from driving cattle through the school compound.

Nisetas Dimoso died on July 28, 2026, at Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the alleged attack on the night of July 26.

According to preliminary reports, the incident began when two young men allegedly attempted to drive livestock through the grounds of Galula Secondary School. Dimoso intervened, leading to an argument that escalated into a confrontation.

One of the two men is alleged to have called other people believed to be the livestock owners, who arrived at the scene and assaulted the teacher before fleeing.

Teachers and local residents rushed Dimoso to Mbuyuni Health Centre for first aid before he was transferred to Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital, where he later died while receiving treatment.

Galula Ward councillor Mikozi Mwavilundo confirmed the incident, saying it involved people allegedly linked to the family of an individual whose identity has been withheld.

He said the matter was reported promptly to Galula Police Outpost and that the suspects were known to the authorities. However, no arrests had been made by the time of reporting, raising concern among residents.

Mwavilundo said this was the second fatal attack on a public servant in the area this year. In March, a sub-village executive officer was allegedly attacked and killed by livestock keepers.

Songwe Regional Police Commander SACP Augustino Senga confirmed Dimoso's death and said investigations were continuing to identify and arrest everyone involved in the attack.

He said the suspects and the livestock owners were known and urged those involved to surrender to the police.

Senga added that the police were continuing to educate communities on preventing violence involving livestock keepers, particularly during the harvest season.