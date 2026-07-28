Samia: Communication key to protecting national interests

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has described government communication as a strategic leadership tool that is essential for protecting national interests and strengthening public trust.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 28, at the opening of a two-day seminar for ministers, deputy ministers and principal secretaries from the Union Government and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar in Tunguu, Zanzibar, the President said government communication must be coordinated, professional and strategically managed.

"Communication is part of leadership and a strategic tool for protecting national interests," she said.

The seminar, the first to bring together senior leaders from both sides of the Union to discuss government communication, seeks to establish a shared understanding and a unified approach to engaging the public.

President Hassan said effective communication enhances public confidence and encourages citizens to participate in national development, adding that timely and accurate information enables people to better understand government policies and programmes.

She urged public officials to ensure government information is released promptly, presented in clear language and supported by verified data.

The President said both governments had registered significant achievements in sectors including education, health, infrastructure and energy, stressing that these should be communicated effectively to the public.

Referring to the National Development Vision 2050, she said the two governments had begun implementing major economic reforms and service delivery initiatives aimed at improving citizens' livelihoods.

She noted that about 70 per cent of the implementation of Vision 2050 will depend on private sector participation, underscoring the need for strong communication and collaboration between the government and businesses.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Ambassador Dr Moses Kusiluka said the seminar was organised in line with the President's directive to strengthen the communication capacity of senior government leaders.