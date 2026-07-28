Tanzania to lead African Group on UNESCO World Heritage Committee

Busan. Tanzania has been elected to chair the African Group on the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for the next two years during the 48th session of the committee currently under way in Busan, South Korea.

The country has also been elected Vice-Chair of the World Heritage Committee, placing it in a senior leadership role within the structure of the 1972 World Heritage Convention.

The election reflects the confidence African countries have placed in Tanzania, citing its role in promoting consensus, strengthening continental solidarity and advocating the conservation and sustainable management of World Heritage sites.





As chair of the African Group, Tanzania will coordinate the bloc's positions on World Heritage matters, lead regional consultations and work closely with the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, advisory bodies and other stakeholders to advance Africa's interests and safeguard the continent's World Heritage sites for present and future generations.