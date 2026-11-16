Beyoncé has reached another milestone that puts her in a league of her own, becoming the first artiste in Grammy history to accumulate 100 nominations, while continuing to hold the record for the most wins by an individual artiste with 35 awards.

The latest achievement follows a nomination for her song “Morning Dew (Donk)” in the Best R&B Solo Performance category at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

She will compete against Kehlani’s “Out the Window”, Victoria Monét’s “Let Me”, Jill Scott’s “Pressha” and Tems’ “What You Need” in the category.

The milestone takes Beyoncé beyond her previous record of 99 nominations, achieved following the 2025 nominations, when her album Cowboy Carter earned 11 nods.

Her Grammy dominance has been built over more than two decades. In 2023, she surpassed the previous record of 31 wins held by classical conductor Georg Solti, becoming the most-awarded individual in Grammy history. She has since extended that record to 35 wins.

In 2024, Beyoncé also became the most-nominated artiste in Grammy history, overtaking her husband Jay-Z, who previously held the record with 88 nominations.

Her success continued at the 2025 ceremony, where Cowboy Carter claimed Album of the Year and Best Country Album, while her collaboration with Miley Cyrus, “II Most Wanted”, won Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Her journey began in 2000, when she received her first two Grammy nominations as a member of Destiny’s Child for “Bills, Bills, Bills”.