RISING WOMAN AWARDS 2026 – CALL FOR ENTRIES

Mwananchi Communications Limited, under its flagship brand The Citizen, in partnership with KPMG, invites organisations across Tanzania to submit entries for the Rising Woman Initiative (RWI) Awards 2026.
The Rising Woman Initiative is a leading platform that celebrates women’s leadership and impact. In its sixth edition, the initiative continues to recognise organisations that intentionally invest in women and create pathways for women to lead.
The 2026 edition focuses on strategic investment in women, highlighting that when organisations invest in women through mentorship, policies, training, and leadership opportunities, they gain stronger performance, innovation, and sustainable growth.
Award Categories
1. Rising Woman Award
Recognises organisations that have:
Strong women representation in management and decision-making roles
Gender-inclusive policies and structures
Evidence of women’s participation in leadership
A track record of promoting women into senior and executive positions
2. Woman of the Future Award
Recognises organisations with:
Clear systems and programmes that build women’s leadership pipelines
Mentorship and talent development initiatives
Long-term strategies for women’s progression into leadership
Who Should Apply
Corporates and private sector organisations
Government agencies and institutions
Financial institutions
NGOs and development partners
Civil society and social enterprises
Eligibility Criteria
Registered organisation operating in Tanzania
Demonstrated gender-inclusive policies and programmes
Evidence of women’s representation in leadership and decision-making
Submission of supporting documentation and declaration of eligibility
Winning organisations will receive national recognition through The Citizen and MCL platforms, showcasing their commitment to gender equality and women’s leadership. This is an opportunity to demonstrate how investing in women drives measurable benefits for organisations and society.
For more information, contact: Rising Woman Initiative Team Email: [email protected] Phone: 0766 312 439