RISING WOMAN AWARDS 2026 – CALL FOR ENTRIES

Mwananchi Communications Limited, under its flagship brand The Citizen, in partnership with KPMG, invites organisations across Tanzania to submit entries for the Rising Woman Initiative (RWI) Awards 2026.

The Rising Woman Initiative is a leading platform that celebrates women’s leadership and impact. In its sixth edition, the initiative continues to recognise organisations that intentionally invest in women and create pathways for women to lead.

Theme: Give to Gain

The 2026 edition focuses on strategic investment in women, highlighting that when organisations invest in women through mentorship, policies, training, and leadership opportunities, they gain stronger performance, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Award Categories

1. Rising Woman Award

Recognises organisations that have:

  • Strong women representation in management and decision-making roles
  • Gender-inclusive policies and structures
  • Evidence of women’s participation in leadership
  • A track record of promoting women into senior and executive positions

2. Woman of the Future Award

Recognises organisations with:

  • Clear systems and programmes that build women’s leadership pipelines
  • Mentorship and talent development initiatives
  • Long-term strategies for women’s progression into leadership

Who Should Apply

  • Corporates and private sector organisations
  • Government agencies and institutions
  • Financial institutions
  • NGOs and development partners
  • Civil society and social enterprises

Eligibility Criteria

  • Registered organisation operating in Tanzania
  • Demonstrated gender-inclusive policies and programmes
  • Evidence of women’s representation in leadership and decision-making
  • Submission of supporting documentation and declaration of eligibility

Submission Requirements

Entries must include:

  • Organisation profile and contact details
  • Description of gender inclusion initiatives
  • Evidence of women’s leadership and progression
  • Supporting documents (policies, reports, testimonials, data)
  • Declaration of eligibility

Submission Details

Email: [email protected]
Deadline:16 February 2026


Why Participate

Winning organisations will receive national recognition through The Citizen and MCL platforms, showcasing their commitment to gender equality and women’s leadership. This is an opportunity to demonstrate how investing in women drives measurable benefits for organisations and society.

For more information, contact:
Rising Woman Initiative Team
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 0766 312 439

