RISING WOMAN AWARDS 2026 – CALL FOR ENTRIES

Mwananchi Communications Limited, under its flagship brand The Citizen, in partnership with KPMG, invites organisations across Tanzania to submit entries for the Rising Woman Initiative (RWI) Awards 2026.

The Rising Woman Initiative is a leading platform that celebrates women’s leadership and impact. In its sixth edition, the initiative continues to recognise organisations that intentionally invest in women and create pathways for women to lead.

Theme: Give to Gain

The 2026 edition focuses on strategic investment in women, highlighting that when organisations invest in women through mentorship, policies, training, and leadership opportunities, they gain stronger performance, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Award Categories

1. Rising Woman Award

Recognises organisations that have:

Strong women representation in management and decision-making roles

Gender-inclusive policies and structures

Evidence of women’s participation in leadership

A track record of promoting women into senior and executive positions

2. Woman of the Future Award

Recognises organisations with:

Clear systems and programmes that build women’s leadership pipelines

Mentorship and talent development initiatives

Long-term strategies for women’s progression into leadership

Who Should Apply

Corporates and private sector organisations

Government agencies and institutions

Financial institutions

NGOs and development partners

Civil society and social enterprises

Eligibility Criteria

Registered organisation operating in Tanzania

Demonstrated gender-inclusive policies and programmes

Evidence of women’s representation in leadership and decision-making

Submission of supporting documentation and declaration of eligibility

Submission Requirements

Entries must include:

Organisation profile and contact details

Description of gender inclusion initiatives

Evidence of women’s leadership and progression

Supporting documents (policies, reports, testimonials, data)

Declaration of eligibility

Submission Details

Email: [email protected]

Deadline:16 February 2026





Why Participate

Winning organisations will receive national recognition through The Citizen and MCL platforms, showcasing their commitment to gender equality and women’s leadership. This is an opportunity to demonstrate how investing in women drives measurable benefits for organisations and society.