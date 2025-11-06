The urgent task ahead

Dar es Salaam. As President Samia Suluhu Hassan begins her first 100 days in office, Tanzania stands at a delicate crossroads, a moment defined by grief, expectation and the urgent need for unity after a divisive election season.

Her swearing-in ceremony earlier this week reaffirmed her leadership but also reflected a nation still mourning.

The October 2025 elections, though marking a democratic milestone, left behind scenes of unrest in several cities, with protests leading to loss of lives, injuries and destruction of property.

The challenge before the Head of State is immense: to reconcile a divided nation, restore public confidence, and lay the foundation for the country’s recovery, politically, socially and economically.

In her inaugural address at State House in Dodoma, President Hassan adopted a conciliatory tone, urging Tanzanians to embrace peace and unity.

“We were divided by ideology and rivalry during the campaign,” she said. “But after the election, the one chosen by the majority becomes the choice of the nation. We must now rebuild and make tomorrow better than yesterday.”

Her words struck a chord with many citizens who have endured weeks of anxiety and loss. For the President, the next 100 days will be a test of leadership, balancing the demands of a grieving nation with the urgent need to restore stability and progress.

Many analysts believe that her 4R philosophy; Reconciliation, Resilience, Reforms and Rebuilding, will serve as the guiding compass in this crucial period.

Political analyst and governance consultant Dr Paul Mbani told The Citizen that the President’s approach provides a realistic path for recovery.

“The first 100 days will be crucial in restoring trust among citizens and political actors. President Samia’s 4R framework offers a strong basis for healing wounds and uniting Tanzanians around shared goals,” he said.

Dr Mbani added that genuine progress will depend on political stability and economic revival.

“People voted with high expectations. They want jobs, lower living costs and an economy that works for everyone. The government must move quickly to address inflation, stabilise the shilling and restore investor confidence,” he noted.

President Hassan’s re-election campaign centred on industrialisation, digital transformation and empowering women and youth, priorities that now form the benchmark for her administration. During her address, she reaffirmed her vision for inclusive growth.

“Our economy must grow in a way that touches every citizen — from the youth in our urban centres to farmers in our rural communities. That is the essence of our development vision,” she declared.

An economist and researcher, Dr Fatma Mndolwa, said reconciliation must go hand in hand with tangible economic delivery.

“Reconciliation without progress cannot sustain peace. The President’s immediate task is to implement policies that stimulate small and medium enterprises, attract investment and create jobs. If done well, the 4R framework could become a model for inclusive growth in Africa,” she said.

Faith leaders have also rallied behind the call for national healing. The Rev Alex Kaligirwa of the Council of Pentecostal Churches of Tanzania (CPCT), urged Tanzanians to embrace peace and forgiveness.

“This is the time to set aside anger and bitterness. President Samia has shown humility and compassion-qualities that can guide the nation towards lasting unity,” he said.

At the University of Dar es Salaam, political analyst Dr Amina Mohamed described President Hassan’s inclusive leadership as “what the country needs most right now”.

“If she maintains her dialogue-driven approach, the next 100 days could lay a strong foundation for national renewal,” she said.

The convening of the newly elected Parliament in Dodoma next week symbolises the beginning of a new chapter in Tanzania’s governance. It also gives the President an opportunity to anchor her reform agenda through fresh legislative action.

But as the government resumes full operations, the weight of public expectation remains heavy. Citizens want peace, accountability and visible change.

President Hassan’s mission is therefore twofold: to console a grieving nation and to rebuild its confidence; politically, economically and morally.

If she succeeds, analysts believe Tanzania will not only heal from its divisions but also re-emerge as one of Africa’s most stable and forward-looking democracies.