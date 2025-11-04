Unforgettable moment: How chaos damaged Tanzania’s reputation as ‘Island of Peace’

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania, long revered across Africa as the Island of Peace and a sanctuary for refugees, has for the first time since the return of multiparty politics in the early 1990s experienced streets echoing with gunfire.

The unrest broke out on October 29, 2025, during the General Election, when crowds in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mbeya and Mwanza poured into the streets in protest.

The mobs vandalised public and private property, torching polling stations, police posts, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) terminals, political party offices, fuel stations, shops and bars.

In Dar es Salaam, the day began calmly. From as early as 6:00am, voters queued peacefully at polling centres, determined to choose the President, Members of Parliament and ward councillors for the next five years.

However, at around 10:00am, the situation started to change, with reports reaching The Citizen suggesting that a group of demonstrators had marched from Kimara Butcher towards Magomeni via Ubungo, along Morogoro Road. Similar scenes quickly unfolded across the city. Major routes, including Mandela, Bagamoyo and Morogoro roads, were blocked with burning tyres and debris.

Police fired tear gas in attempts to disperse the crowds, but the situation escalated rapidly. By evening, Inspector General of Police Camillus Wambura announced a 6pm curfew, urging citizens to remain indoors while security agencies restored order.

“We are taking all necessary measures to ensure peace returns,” he said. “Our goal is not confrontation, but restoration of calm.”

By dawn on October 30, Dar es Salaam resembled a security fortress. Key roads were manned by joint patrols of the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) and police. Checkpoints were mounted, with motorists stopping for inspection and pedestrians ordered to walk with hands raised when approaching security checkpoints.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Jacob Mkunda assured the nation that the military would remain deployed until calm was fully restored.

Residents in previously tense neighbourhoods – including Magomeni, Manzese, Tabata, Sinza, Kariakoo and Kinondoni – were escorted to safety.

Residents interviewed by The Citizen described fear, hunger and uncertainty as movement and communication restrictions took effect.

Ruiza Kimario, a middleman based in Sinza, said the restrictions crippled daily earners, noting that Tanzanians survive on hand-to-mouth income and that “life becomes almost impossible when movement and communication are cut.”

Aurelia Kaizirege said most Tanzanians have no savings, so disruptions leave them with nothing to fall back on.

Nicholus Senzo from Tandale recalled hearing gunfire, saying that for two days it was unsafe to cross the street to buy food.

Joyce Mbusha said limited shops forced people into crowded spaces despite police warnings, because “people needed food.”

At Kimara, Paulina Patrick noted widespread misinformation due to restricted internet access, including a fake message claiming Dawasa water had been poisoned. Later, officials clarified on television that it was false. Dawasa associate manager Everlast Lyaro confirmed the message was fabricated and spread maliciously.

Johanness Joseph, a software systems developer in Kigamboni, said the internet blackout crippled his work, stressing that “in today’s world, the internet is like electricity.”

In Sinza, Amina Daudi appealed for a return to national values, reminding citizens that Tanzania has held six peaceful elections previously, and urging the country not to imitate violence seen elsewhere.

On Sunday, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila assured residents that peace was being restored, praising security forces and encouraging citizens to resume normal activities while forces remained vigilant.

Political analysts called for national unity and dialogue. Prof Ali Makame Ussi of the State University of Zanzibar warned that turning Tanzania into a battlefield would undermine the very foundations of the nation.

From the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Richard Mbunda said the unrest showed the country drifting from its spirit of unity, urging dialogue. Dr Onesmo Kyauke echoed this view, calling for patriotism and solidarity.

Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa later announced a gradual resumption of normal activities beginning Tuesday, November 4, 2025, urging public adherence to security directives.

In her inauguration speech, President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed security organs to expedite the restoration of normal life nationwide.

At the Vatican, Pope Leo called for prayers for Tanzania, urging all parties to avoid violence and embrace dialogue.

Earlier, INEC Chairperson Jacobs Mwambegele declared President Hassan the winner of the 2025 presidential election with almost 98 percent of the vote.

Lessons from Zambia

Speaking during President Hassan’s swearing-in ceremony in Dodoma, President of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema urged Tanzanians to maintain their peaceful coexistence.

“It is important for the United Republic of Tanzania to move forward as one country,” he said.

He said it was important to note that the peace, security, stability of Tanzania is also the security of several other countries in the region.

He said Tanzania and its people know it too well that in the struggle for independence for Southern African region countries, it was actually Tanzania and Zambia that anchored that struggle by hosting liberation movements.

“During that time, the leaders before us were well aware that if neighbours were not independent, we were all affected. If we understood it then, we understand it more now,” he said.

As member states of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), said Mr Hichilema, they have been working together to support Mozambique in the Cabo Delgado Province as well as supporting the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in its Eastern part.

“We know the value of peace, security and stability….I want to appeal to the people of Tanzania that what you have enjoyed over years, decades, must be protected at all costs. You cannot try or experiment the opposite…,” he said.

He said once peace get lost, it becomes difficult to regain it properly. “It will linger on and on and destabilizing children in schools and families, essentially taking away the time, the resources and all the efforts meant for development,” said President Hichilema.

When challenges with problems and complaints, President Hichilema said, dialogue must be the only option.

He said he personally leads a political party in Zambia that was in opposition for 23 years. He had been the leader of his party for 15 out of the 23 years that it [the party] was in opposition.

He said during that period, his party lost many elections that compelled some members to demand that they go to the streets, especially when they felt that they had not been properly treated during the elections.

“I was the first one to say no one should go to the streets. Those who supported us genuinely complained. In two elections, I took the responsivity that I cannot send men and women who are citizens of Zambia in the streets so they can damage property and kill somebody…,” he said.