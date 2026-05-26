This is what Samia told judges as she swore them in

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, swore in nine newly appointed judges of the Court of Appeal of Tanzania, urging them to uphold justice, professionalism and the independence of the Judiciary.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the State House in Dar es Salaam, marked the completion of the recent appointments to the country’s highest court.

Speaking shortly after administering the oath of office, President Hassan said the judges had earned the appointments through distinguished service within the Judiciary and called on them to serve the country with integrity and patriotism.

“Go and serve the country with patriotism, wisdom and without bias, affection or hatred in delivering your judgments,” she said.

“You carry a great responsibility in ensuring justice is served and that the rights of citizens are protected.”

President Hassan said the delivery of justice was a divine responsibility and stressed that strengthening the Judiciary would improve public confidence and efficiency in the justice system.

“Your appointment is aimed at increasing the capacity of those entrusted with administering justice,” she said.

She further urged the judges to safeguard the dignity and independence of the courts while maintaining professionalism and efficiency in their duties.

“Your decisions must put humanity first, the nation first and the country first,” she emphasised.

The judges sworn in were Justice Imani Aboud, Justice Rabia Mohamed, Justice Dr Yose Mlyambina, Justice Immaculata Banzi, Justice Cyprian Mkeha, Justice Yohane Masara, Justice Dr Juliana Masabo, Justice Abdi Kagomba and Justice Mzee Ibrahim.