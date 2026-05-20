Samia appoints nine Court of Appeal judges in major judiciary boost

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed nine judges to the Court of Appeal of Tanzania in a move aimed at strengthening the country’s highest appellate court.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications at State House and signed by Chief Secretary Ambassador Moses Kusiluka, the appointees include serving High Court judges and principal judges from various divisions across the country.

Those appointed are Justice Abdi Shaaban Kagomba of the High Court, Dodoma Zone; Justice Yohane Bokobora Masara of the High Court, Arusha Zone; and Justice Immaculata Kajetan Banzi, Principal Judge of the High Court in Kagera Region.

Others are Justice Rabia Hussein Mohamed of the High Court of Zanzibar; Justice Cyprian Phocas Mkeha, Principal Judge of the Commercial Division of the High Court in Dar es Salaam; and Justice Yose Joseph Mlyambina, Principal Judge of the Labour Division of the High Court in Dar es Salaam.

The list also includes Justice Imani Daud Aboud of the High Court, Dodoma Zone; Justice Mzee Ibrahim Ibrahim of the High Court of Zanzibar; and Justice Juliana Laurent Masabo, Principal Judge of the High Court in Dodoma.