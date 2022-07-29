Three accussed of murdering police officer are set free

By Janeth Mushi More by this Author

Arusha. A court in Arusha yesterday acquitted three out of 27 Loliondo residents being charged with the alleged murder of a police officer during protests over government decision to demarcate their ancestral land in Loliondo.

The prosecution has alleged that the residents attacked government officials who were setting boundaries on the land and speared a police officer, Corporal Galus Mwita, who later died of injuries.

The Arusha Resident Magistrate’s Court set the men free after the Director of Public Prosecutions informed the court that he was no longer interested to pursue the case against them.

Those discharged include Form Four student Simeli Parmawati, who was supposed to join Form Five last month, and Fred Ledidi who is pursuing a PhD. Also acquitted was Lukerenge Koyee who is suffering from acute kidney disease.

The case was scheduled for ruling on a request by defence lawyers that the court should proceed to hear and determine conspiracy charge against the accused while investigation on the murder charge continues to allow timely justice.

But, before the decision was read, state attorney Upendo Semkole informed the court that the DPP had no intention to pursue the case against the three.

However, the decision could not be read because the presiding magistrate Herieth Mhenga was absent.

Resident Magistrate-in-charge Fadhil Mbelwa granted the DPP’s request and declared the three accused free.

Defence lawyer Ally Myela commended the DPP’s decision to drop charges against the three men but expressed concern about another accused person who was not discharged despite suffering from diabetes.

Another defence lawyer, Jebra Kambole, asked the prosecution to expedite investigations to allow timely justice considering the accused were facing unbailable offence.

Other accused are: Ndirango Laizer (CCM chair), Molongo Paschal, Albert Selembo, Lekayoko Parmwati, Sapati Parmwati, Ingoi Olkedenyi Kanjwel, Sangau Morongoeti, Morijoi Parmati, Morongeti Meeki, Kambatai Lulu, Moloiment Yohana and Joel Clemes Lessonu.

Others are Simon Orosikiria, Damian Rago Laiza, Mathew Eliakimu, Luka Kursas, Taleng’o Leshoko, Kijoolu Kakeya, Shengena Killel, Kelvin Shaso Nairoti, Wilsom Kiling, James Taki, Simon Saitoti and Joseph Lukumay.



The accused are facing two counts of conspiracy to commit the offence of murder and murder.

The prosecution has alleged that the accused conspired to murder government officials and police officers who were taking part in who were demarcating their land.

The case was adjourned to August 5, 2022.