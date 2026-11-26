Dar es Salaam. Three Tanzanian golfers will represent the country at the NCBA Golf Group Finale in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 28, following their victories in the NCBA Tanzania Golf Series.

The trio will compete against winners from Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda at the regional tournament, with NCBA sponsoring their participation and travel to Kenya.

NCBA Tanzania Managing Director Alex Martin Mziray said the initiative was aimed at giving local golfers opportunities to showcase their abilities and compete beyond the country's borders.

“Through the Golf Series, we are creating opportunities for Tanzanian golfers to showcase their talent, compete on a regional platform and connect with fellow champions across East Africa,” he said.

Tanzania Golf Union president Gilman Kasiga commended NCBA for its continued sponsorship, saying the tournament provided an opportunity to promote the country's golfing talent and raise the sport's profile internationally.

One of the winners, Abdallah Ally Singano, said representing Tanzania was a proud achievement that would motivate him to improve his game.

Fellow winner Letisia Kapalia said the competition would offer valuable exposure, allowing participants to learn from golfers across the region and experience a higher level of competition.

The NCBA Golf Series brings together professional, amateur and junior golfers, as well as business leaders, with the bank positioning the initiative as part of its wider support for sporting development and talent promotion.