Tira opens Pemba office to boost insurance uptake

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has taken another step towards its goal of increasing insurance coverage to 50 percent of the population by 2030, with the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (Tira) opening a regional office in Pemba to improve access to insurance services.

The office, located at Karafuu House in Chake Chake, was officially inaugurated on Thursday, August 7, by Zanzibar's Second Vice President, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla.

The new office is expected to bring regulatory services closer to residents, improve consumer protection and strengthen public awareness of insurance across Pemba.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Abdulla said the office would make it easier for individuals, businesses and institutions to access insurance services without travelling long distances.

He urged Tira to step up public awareness campaigns, particularly in rural communities where insurance uptake remains low.

"The government continues to create a conducive environment for the financial sector, including insurance, to grow and contribute to economic development and people's welfare. Tira must ensure insurance education reaches people even in villages," he said.

The opening of the office forms part of Tanzania's wider efforts to expand insurance coverage, with improved access and public education seen as key to achieving the 2030 target.

Insurance Commissioner Baghayo Saqware said the Pemba office was part of Tira's strategy to decentralise its services and strengthen regulation across the country.

He said the office would provide insurance education, enhance consumer protection, oversee the registration and supervision of insurance service providers and ensure complaints are handled more efficiently.

"Tira will continue working with the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, insurance companies and other stakeholders to ensure Pemba residents access insurance products and services that meet their needs in sectors including agriculture, fishing, business, health and property," Dr Saqware said.

He said bringing regulatory services closer to the public would encourage more people to take up insurance while supporting economic growth in Pemba and the wider Zanzibar archipelago.