TMA calls for efficient use of weather forecasts

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has urged society to make better use of weather forecasts for the efficient management of their sectors.

TMA Director General Agnes Kijazi said Wednesday on September 1, 2022 that weather forecast reports issued through different media outlets should serve as an alert on the execution of different economic activities.

“Some members of the public rely on weather information provided through social media. This is dangerous because only TMA is mandated by the country’s laws to issue weather forecasts reports,” she told journalists during a day-long capacity building training seminar.

“Journalists are doing a good job in informing the general public on weather-related issues. However, citizens relying on social media for the provision of information stand a chance to be misled due to the broadening citizen journalism,” she added.

According to her, the effective use of weather forecasts could facilitate planning in various sectors including fisheries, farming and transportation.

“Therefore, citizens should rely on information given by TMA because of the authority’s legitimacy and its connections with various institutions in the world. These weather forecast reports should help them to prepare strong mitigation measures in case of risks,” she said.

The authority’s chief also said that on September 2, 2022, this year, it will release weather forecast reports for the autumn season that starts from October to December.

According to her, this year’s forecast goes under the theme: “The effective use of weather information for development”.