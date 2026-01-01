Toilets: Another pressing issue for lorry drivers in Tunduma

Dar es Salaam. Lorry drivers operating through Tunduma have complained about the absence of public toilets despite each lorry being charged a Sh15,000 levy to cross the Tanzania–Zambia border for community services.

According to the drivers, the Sh15,000 charge is collected by the Momba District administration through the Tunduma Town Council.

However, they say they do not understand how the money is utilised, questioning why it has proved impossible to construct even a single public toilet at the busy border point, forcing them to seek such services from private households.

The district government says it will install signposts directing drivers to nearby market toilets along the road instead of constructing new facilities specifically for them.

Mwananchi reporters who visited the area observed that the few toilets available are located inside the One-Stop Border Post building and are used exclusively by border officials.

Even those toilets, which were constructed for staff working at the border, are not all operational. Two of them were found locked, reportedly due to being out of order.

The Tanzania chapter leader of the African Drivers Association, Mr John Siaba, said the Sh15,000 charge is normally for cleanliness and social infrastructure.

“Despite paying this money, there are no public toilets for drivers. We end up going to people’s homes,” he said.

Mr Siaba said the issue had been discussed in meetings with the council, where officials promised to act quickly and construct toilets for drivers.

“It is hard to understand why even a single toilet cannot be built,” he said.

“We are asking for at least a six-hole toilet block and even if they charge a fee, that would not be a problem,” he said.

Another driver, Mr Hassan Hassan, said the shortage of toilets becomes even more critical during periods of heavy congestion, when drivers sometimes have no option but to urinate by the roadside, posing a serious hygiene concern.

“Sometimes congestion lasts until night and you cannot knock on someone’s door at that hour because people are already asleep…One just stops next to the truck,” he said.

“Overall, toilets are a serious challenge. Given the long hours we spend inside our trucks, toilets should be available,” he added.

Burden on residents

A resident living near the border, Ms Atuganile Kapyela, said it had become common for drivers to ask for permission to use toilets in private homes and she often helps them without charging any fee.

Although she considers it an act of assistance, she admitted feeling uneasy about allowing strangers into her home, as they have to pass through the house to reach the toilet. “Imagine letting someone you have never seen before into your house. You do not know them, you are not even sure they are drivers, but you allow them in simply because they asked for help. It creates anxiety,” she said.

She said there had been incidents of theft involving individuals who pretended to be drivers seeking toilet services, prompting many homeowners to charge fees and closely monitor anyone they allow into their houses.

“One of our neighbours was robbed. Someone came pretending to be a driver and asked to use the toilet. The owner trusted him and when he left, a phone that had been in the sitting room was gone. That is why people now charge and escort anyone who enters,” she said.

Ms Kapyela said the most important solution was for the government to construct toilets for drivers so that residents are no longer inconvenienced by constant requests.

Another resident, Mr Dalali Maneno, said he does not charge anyone for using his toilet, but he does not allow every person who asks. “I fear theft and other crimes. You cannot let everyone in, because one day you will suffer. Also, if you allow everyone, the toilet will fill up very quickly because drivers are many and once they know you allow access, they spread the word,” he said.

He added that hygiene is another concern, noting that some users leave toilets dirty and smelly, posing health risks to family members.

“The solution is to build toilets for them. Even if they are asked to contribute, as long as toilets are built. When I am not at home, I have instructed my children not to allow anyone in. When I am around, I help, but it is still a challenge,” he said.





Government strategy

Commenting on the matter, Momba District Commissioner Mr Elias Mwandobo said the need for toilets for drivers was among the issues discussed during a meeting involving leaders, drivers, lorry agents and owners held in early December 2025.

However, he said authorities had concluded that there was no need to construct new toilets for drivers, especially as the government is implementing improvements at the border to ease congestion.

He said along the Sumbawanga Road, where lorries queue while waiting to cross the border, there are markets at Chipaka and Majengo, both of which have toilets located close to the road and can be used by drivers.

“Congestion is not permanent and the government has already announced plans to widen the road to allow lorries to cross faster. Once the expansion is completed, the need for toilets will no longer exist because lorries will cross directly,” he said.

Mr Mwandobo added that the council would install signposts indicating the locations of public toilets so that drivers can choose where to go, arguing that it would be impractical to construct toilets along the road when congestion is expected to ease.