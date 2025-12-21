Tourism, Diplomatic Police and Immigration to set up one-stop centre for tourists

Arusha. The Tourism and Diplomatic Police, in collaboration with the Immigration Department, are set to establish a 24-hour one-stop service centre aimed at improving and fast-tracking services for tourists.

The proposed centre will enable tourists to access key services under one roof, including assistance for those who lose travel documents. Visitors will be able to process loss reports and obtain emergency travel documents without delays.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, December 21, 2025, the head of the Tourism and Diplomatic Police Centre in Arusha, Superintendent of Police Waziri Tenga, said the initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance the country’s tourism experience.

“The centre will operate 24 hours a day because tourists enter and exit the country at all times, including weekends and public holidays. If a visitor loses a passport, they will be assisted quickly without moving from office to office,” he said.

He explained that the centre will bring together officers from the Tourism and Diplomatic Police and the Immigration Department, with interconnected systems to ensure swift service delivery.

"Instead of a tourist having to go to a regional immigration office, headquarters or their embassy, all the necessary services will be available at the centre,” Mr Tenga added.

He noted that security for tourists has continued to improve through strengthened crime prevention measures, including online patrols and designated service points for tourist vehicles across the country.

Mr Tenga cited the recent visit of a well-known Indian actor to the Chemka area in Kilimanjaro Region, saying the visitor cited security and the hospitality of Tanzanians as key reasons for choosing the destination.

On online patrols, he said specialised teams monitor digital trends that may signal security threats, enabling authorities to take timely action. “Technology has become a critical tool in enhancing security,” he said.

Commenting on short-term rental properties, popularly known as Airbnb, Mr Tenga said the police have been registering such houses and engaging owners on ways to improve security, including increased patrols in specific areas.

“At ward level, community police officers work closely with Ward Executive Officers to strengthen security. We encourage property owners to register their houses for legal and security purposes,” he said.

He added that joint operations involving the police, Immigration Department and the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) are conducted to ensure compliance.

According to Mr Tenga, more than 178 rental houses have so far been registered. Inspections are currently ongoing during the festive season to ensure safety, as the houses are used by both local and foreign visitors.

A tourism stakeholder in Arusha, Mr Francis Jonathan, said the establishment of the Tourism and Diplomatic Police Centre has significantly improved the handling of tourists’ security concerns.

"Tourists are now assisted promptly whenever they face challenges, unlike in the past when they had to seek help from ordinary police stations,” he said.