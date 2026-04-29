US to issue passports featuring Donald Trump’s image

The United States is set to roll out a special edition passport dubbed “America250”, featuring the image of President Donald Trump, as part of preparations to mark the country’s 250th anniversary of independence.

The commemorative passport, which will be issued ahead of the July 4, 2026 celebrations, is intended to honour the historic milestone and reflect what officials describe as a renewed sense of national pride.

According to US government sources, the “America250” passport will incorporate enhanced security features alongside redesigned pages showcasing key moments and symbols from the country’s history. Mr Trump’s portrait is expected to appear prominently among the new design elements.

The initiative has already stirred debate across the political divide, with supporters praising it as a patriotic tribute, while critics argue that placing a sitting President’s image on an official travel document risks politicising a national symbol.

However, officials involved in the project have defended the move, insisting that the passport is a commemorative item aligned with the anniversary theme and not a political statement.