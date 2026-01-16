TRA in new era of fairness and transparency in tax collection

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) is set to launch a new Integrated Domestic Revenue Administration System (IDRAS) for tax consultants and audit firms next month.

This initiative aims to promote fairness for taxpayers, improve efficiency and reduce inconveniences in tax administration.

During the opening of IDRAS training for tax consultants and audit firms yesterday, TRA Commissioner General Mr Yusuph Mwenda announced that the training would take place in all 26 regions and 33 regional zones across the country.

He also mentioned that the existing system would be taken offline for three days, from the 6th to the 8th of next month, to facilitate data migration.

The new system is scheduled to go live on the February 9. Mr Mwenda said IDRAS would replace the current systems and establish a more effective and equitable tax administration framework.

He noted that, if properly implemented, the system would expand the tax base by registering more taxpayers and addressing cases where some had previously failed to declare correctly or pay the appropriate amount of tax.

“Under this system, taxpayers will be required to pay taxes accurately, which will strengthen fairness and reduce inconveniences,” he said.

He added that IDRAS would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, unlike the current system which has limited operating hours. This, he said, would allow users to access services anytime and from anywhere, provided they are connected to the TRA system.

The commissioner general said the new system would also be simpler to use, as many services would be self-managed by users, reducing the need for face-to-face interactions with TRA staff.

“This is a system that fulfils the vision of Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu Hassan to eliminate inconveniences and establish an integrated system capable of generating accurate data and realistic tax assessments, rather than arbitrary estimations,” he said.

Mr Mwenda further noted that IDRAS would reduce costs for taxpayers, as it has the capacity to store records without requiring users to maintain their own servers.

He said the government had invested in the system to support businesses and help taxpayers securely manage their records. Giving an overview of the project, IDRAS project manager Mr Frank Mwaselela said the training had three main objectives: to strengthen engagement between TRA and tax consultants, to build capacity and create awareness of the new system, and to collect direct feedback aimed at improving service delivery.

“Tax consultants and audit firms are a critical link between TRA and taxpayers. Although the system is new, we are already identifying areas for improvement because technology keeps evolving.

We will continue engaging this group to further enhance our services,” he said. The chairperson of the Federation of Tax Consultants of Tanzania, Ms Victoria Soka, thanked TRA for organising the training, saying it was crucial for the effective execution of their professional duties.

“We believe this training will equip us with the knowledge we need to guide taxpayers and encourage voluntary tax compliance. It also gives us an opportunity to ask questions directly to TRA officials, which will help make tax collection more effective,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes. Mr Alfred Mlegi, said IDRAS consists of 17 modules, with 15 key modules already ready for official operation once the system is launched.

He commended tax consultants and auditors for their role in educating taxpayers and contributing to national development, noting that it was important for all key stakeholders to fully understand the system before it becomes operational.

“If we are to achieve the efficiency we expect, training tax consultants and auditors is unavoidable,” he said, urging participants to attend all sessions to fully grasp the system’s functionality.