TRC adds SGR train frequencies after rain disruption

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) on Monday introduced additional Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) train services to ease congestion and inconvenience faced by passengers following disruptions caused by heavy rains.

Heavy rains in several parts of Tanzania disrupted electricity supplies and rail services on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the downpours damaged sections of the old metre gauge railway (MGR), including bridges at Kidete in Kilosa District, Morogoro Region, and Gulwe in Mpwapwa District, Dodoma Region.

The ministry said in a statement that power faults affecting both the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) electricity system were also reported, leading to interruptions in rail services.

In a public notice issued today, December 29, TRC apologised to passengers using both the SGR and MGR services, saying the extra trips were meant to address the travel backlog caused by the disruption.

According to the statement, the normal SGR timetable resumed today but supplementary services were added on the Dar es Salaam–Dodoma and Dodoma–Dar es Salaam routes, as well as between Dar es Salaam and Morogoro.

“The SGR train timetable for December 29, 2025, will continue as normal, and in response to the challenge that arose, additional services have been introduced,” TRC said in the statement.

On the Dodoma–Dar es Salaam route, three trips were added including departures scheduled for 6.00 in the morning (EMU), 3.00 in the afternoon (EMU), and 6.00 in the evening (EMU).

For passengers travelling from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, additional departures were set for 7.00 in the morning, and 4.30 in the evening (EMU).

In the statement signed by the head of public relations and communications, Mr Fredy Mwanjala, the corporation reaffirmed its commitment to customer service, saying passenger welfare remained its top priority.

“Providing quality service to our customers remains the corporation’s priority,” the statement said, while urging travellers to take note of the revised schedule.

The rains also affected road transport, with landslides and mud accumulation reported along the Morogoro–Iringa highway, particularly on the stretch between Mama Marashi and Mikumi, posing risks to motorists on the busy corridor.

The government urged the public to take precautions, avoid travel in affected areas where possible, follow official updates and comply with instructions from security and transport authorities.