Transport, power supply disrupted as heavy rains hit Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Heavy rains in several parts of Tanzania have disrupted electricity supplies and rail services.

The Ministry of Transport said in a statement issued on Sunday December 28, 2025, that the disruptions followed warnings by the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in a number of regions.

According to the ministry, the downpours have damaged sections of the old metre gauge railway (MGR), including bridges at Kidete in Kilosa District, Morogoro Region, and Gulwe in Mpwapwa District, Dodoma Region.

Power faults affecting both the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) electricity system have also been reported, leading to interruptions in rail services.

Road transport has likewise been affected, with landslides and mud accumulation reported along the Morogoro–Iringa highway, particularly on the stretch between Mama Marashi and Mikumi, posing risks to motorists on the busy corridor.

The government has urged the public to take precautions, avoid travel in affected areas where possible, follow official updates and comply with instructions from security and transport authorities.