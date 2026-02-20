Treason-accused Tanzanian cleric-politician speaks out on remand hardship

Moshi. Pastor Godfrey Malisa, who is facing two criminal cases including treason, on Friday told the Resident Magistrate’s Court in Moshi that he is living under harsh conditions in remand prison, claiming he is bitten by bedbugs daily and endures severe physical and emotional distress.

Appearing before Principal Resident Magistrate Ally Mkama on February 20, 2026, Malisa said no week passes without him shedding tears due to the conditions he is experiencing while in custody.

His cybercrime case, Criminal Case No. 28411/2025, came up for hearing, with the prosecution expected to continue presenting its evidence.

In the case, Malisa is accused of publishing content on his YouTube channel alleging that President Samia Suluhu Hassan should resign for allegedly overseeing the killing of thousands of Tanzanians.

Addressing the court, Malisa said although he understood there was little the court could do regarding his situation, he felt compelled to inform it of the hardships he faces.

“I live in prison where I am bitten by bedbugs every day. If I showed you, you would be shocked. Life in prison is extremely challenging and painful. Not a week passes without me shedding tears,” he said.

He added that he experiences physical pain to the extent that he has to be assisted when boarding and alighting from prison transport vehicles.

"When I return to prison, I go back in pain. I am lifted onto the lorry and helped down because I cannot climb on my own. I am going through a very difficult time. I know there is nothing you can do; I only want the court to know that I am facing a hard period. In my cell, the others are young enough to be my grandchildren. I am the only adult,” he said.

In response, Magistrate Mkama said he was aware of prison conditions, noting that visiting remand prisoners and inmates forms part of his official duties.

“We have visited the prisons several times, and I will visit again in March. As a court, we were ready to proceed today. That is why I have been here since morning and scheduled only your case so that it may be concluded,” he said.

The magistrate added that the court had internally agreed to expedite cases related to election and post-election matters to ensure they are concluded in a timely manner.

Earlier, State Attorney Frank Wambura informed the court that the matter had been scheduled to proceed with testimony from two prosecution witnesses, both police officers.

However, he said one officer was part of the Prime Minister’s convoy during an official tour in Kilimanjaro, while the other had been deployed to Arusha in connection with the same visit.

“These are the witnesses we expected to testify today. We request another hearing date and the issuance of summons to secure their attendance,” he said.

Malisa is represented by a team of five advocates led by Mr Deogratias Matata, who did not object to the prosecution’s request.

Magistrate Mkama granted the adjournment, saying the court had been informed about the official visit and that the reasons advanced were valid.

The case was adjourned to March 5, 2026. The court directed the prosecution to present more than two witnesses on the next hearing date to expedite proceedings.

The charges

According to the charge sheet, Malisa allegedly committed the first offence on November 15, 2025, at Miembeni in Moshi District by publishing statements on a YouTube account under the name Godfrey Malisa.

The prosecution alleges that he stated: “Samia Suluhu Hassan should resign immediately because she has been a President who has overseen the killing of Tanzanians.”

It is alleged that he published the statements knowing they were false and with intent to mislead the public.

In the second count, he is charged with incitement contrary to Section 35 of the Penal Code, Cap. 16, as revised in 2023. The prosecution alleges that on the same date and place, he incited members of the public in the United Republic of Tanzania to commit a criminal offence by participating in an unlawful assembly.

Treason case

Apart from the cybercrime case, Malisa is facing a separate treason charge under Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code, Cap. 16, as amended in 2023. He is accused of mobilising an unlawful assembly in Tanzania.

On February 10, 2025, Malisa, who holds a PhD, was expelled from the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), after opposing the party’s decision to nominate President Samia as its presidential candidate.

The decision was announced by the CCM Kilimanjaro Regional Secretary, Ms Merce Mollel, who said the regional executive council had resolved that Malisa no longer qualified to remain a party member.

She said he had repeatedly criticised lawful decisionsmade by the party’s National General Assembly held on January 19, 2025, and had issued statements deemed to undermine unity within the party and the country.