Five lawyers to defend Pastor Malisa in treason case

Arusha. The Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) has appointed a panel of five lawyers to represent Pastor Godfrey Malisa, who is facing two cases, including a treason charge.

Besides the treason case, Malisa is also facing a separate cybercrime case, which began being heard on February 12, 2026, before Resident Magistrate Ally Mkama at the Moshi Resident Magistrate’s Court.

Speaking to Mwananchi on Friday, February 13, 2026, TLS President Boniface Mwabukusi named the five lawyers from the Kilimanjaro Chapter as Leonard Mashabara, Deogratias Matata, Elisante Kimaro, Moonlight Tupa and Fredy Kimaro.

"Yesterday, they jointly entered appearance in the criminal case before the Moshi Resident Magistrate’s Court involving Godfrey Malisa,” he said.

“The case is before Resident Magistrate Mkama. It proceeded to hearing, during which one prosecution witness testified, and it has been adjourned to February 20, 2026, when the hearing will continue,” he added.

On February 11, 2026, the hearing was halted after Malisa sought an adjournment pending legal assistance from TLS. The court granted the request on condition that efforts be made to ensure the accused secures legal representation so that the trial could commence.

Magistrate Mkama informed the accused that it would be the final adjournment and directed that the hearing must begin on February 12, 2026. On that day, the court postponed five civil matters in order to proceed with the case.

It was stated in court that Malisa’s request for legal aid had been submitted on February 10, 2026, prompting TLS Kilimanjaro to consult its headquarters to obtain approval and appoint counsel to represent him.

In Criminal Case No. 28411/2025, Malisa is accused of publishing content on his YouTube channel alleging that President Samia Suluhu Hassan should resign for overseeing the killing of thousands of Tanzanians.

In the first count, the prosecution alleges that on November 15, 2025, at Miembeni in Moshi District, Malisa published the statement on a YouTube account under the name Godfrey Malisa.

The charge sheet quotes him as stating: “Samia Suluhu Hassan should resign immediately for being a President who has overseen the killing of thousands of Tanzanians.”

The prosecution alleges that he published the statement knowing it to be false and with intent to mislead the public.

In the second count, he is charged with incitement contrary to Section 35 of the Penal Code, Chapter 16, as amended in 2023.

Particulars of the offence state that on November 15, 2025, at Miembeni in Moshi District, he allegedly incited members of the public in the United Republic of Tanzania to commit a criminal offence, namely participating in an unlawful assembly.

Treason case

Apart from the above matter, Pastor Malisa is also facing a treason charge under Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code, Chapter 16, as amended by Parliament in 2023, for allegedly mobilising an unlawful assembly in Tanzania.

Political background

Pastor Malisa first entered politics in 2010 when he contested the Moshi Urban parliamentary seat through the Tanzania Labour Party (TLP). In 2015, he ran for President under CCK and later sought the Speakership.

In 2018, he contested the Kinondoni parliamentary seat through TLP, and in 2020 he ran for Moshi Urban on the NCCR Mageuzi ticket. After that election, he joined CCM, remaining a member until his expulsion in 2025.

In 2022, he collected nomination forms as one of nine aspirants seeking the CCM Kilimanjaro Regional chairmanship.

However, on February 10, 2025, Malisa, who holds a PhD, was expelled from CCM membership after opposing a decision of the party’s National Congress to endorse President Samia as its presidential candidate.

The decision was announced by the CCM Kilimanjaro Regional Secretary, Merce Mollel, citing a resolution of the party’s Regional Executive Committee declaring that he no longer qualified to remain a member.

“Malisa has been expelled for lacking the qualifications to continue as a member, as he has repeatedly criticised legitimate decisions made by the CCM National Congress held on January 19, 2025,” Mollel said.