Turning challenge into change: The leadership journey of Nelly Masisi

Dar es Salaam. When Nelly Masisi was tasked with transforming a struggling branch within people management, she understood immediately that the assignment would demand far more than technical expertise. It would test her courage, clarity of thought and belief in her own potential.

What began as a routine responsibility soon evolved into a defining moment one that would not only reshape her approach to leadership, but also ignite a deeper sense of purpose.

“I realised it was not just about fixing systems or improving performance,” she recalls. “It was about reimagining what empowerment looks like and aligning it with a broader organisational culture.”

Today, Ms Masisi serves as a branch manager at NMB Plc, where she oversees a wide portfolio that includes financial management, compliance, customer satisfaction, as well as the growth and retention of the customer base.

Her leadership approach reflects the lessons drawn from that early turning point, placing people, trust and accountability at the centre of performance.

Stepping into the role with determination, she challenged conventional processes, rethought systems and built a people-centred vision of transformation.

She focused not only on results, but also on how those results were achieved, ensuring that teams felt empowered, valued and aligned with the institution’s broader goals.

While the journey came with its share of obstacles, she ultimately delivered meaningful change, proving her capability and opening doors to new opportunities.

That experience, she says, became her turning point.

She now views leadership as both a responsibility and an honour, one that calls for wisdom, accountability and a deep respect for others. Discipline underpins her leader

ship style, guiding how she communicates, makes decisions and sets boundaries in both her professional and personal life. It is this consistency, she believes, that allows leaders to build credibility over time.

Integrity and ethics, she adds, are non-negotiable.

“Being transparent, fair and consistent builds trust not only with customers, but also with colleagues,” she explains.

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Ms Masisi is committed to continuous learning, recognising that effective leadership requires constant growth, self-awareness and reflection. She intentionally invests time in improving her skills, understanding emerging trends and refining her ability to lead in dynamic environments.

A defining influence in her journey has been mentorship, shaped by a humbling experience early in her career. She once mentored a colleague from another department, only for the same colleague to later surpass her after they both applied for the same role.

Rather than viewing the outcome as a setback, she embraced it as a lesson in growth and perspective.

“When I eventually reached his level, I asked him to mentor me,” she says. “That experience taught me that growth is not linear and that we can learn from each other at any stage.”

The experience deepened her commitment to nurturing others. What began as mentoring a few colleagues has since grown into a wider network, as those she guided went on to support others in turn. She believes mentorship is not about hierarchy, but about shared learning and mutual development.

Today, her greatest motivation lies in seeing others realise their potential and gain confidence in their abilities. “The impact multiplies when you invest in people,” she says.

Her academic background in geography and environmental studies has also influenced her leadership philosophy.

The discipline trained her to think in systems, understanding the interconnectedness between people, resources and environments, and how decisions in one area can affect outcomes in another.

“In banking, this translates into seeing financial systems not just as numbers, but as a reflection of human behaviour, risk and sustainability,” she explains.

She draws parallels between geographical boundaries and leadership structures, noting that just as boundaries define responsibility in geography, clear frameworks in leadership create accountability, reduce uncertainty and guide decision-making. This systems thinking has helped her navigate complex organisational challenges with a more holistic perspective.

Like many managers, Ms Masisi has also faced personal challenges. At one point, she struggled to balance work and personal life due to a lack of structured approaches.

The demands of leadership, combined with personal responsibilities, created pressure that required a deliberate shift in how she managed her time and energy.

Her perspective changed after joining the Female Future Programme, where she was introduced to the concept of Body Balance.

“One of the most transformative lessons was learning how to delegate and plan for succession,” she says. “It taught me to trust my team and share responsibilities.”

The shift not only improved her effectiveness as a leader but also allowed her to lead with greater confidence and fulfilment. By empowering others, she found space to think strategically and focus on long-term impact rather than day-to-day pressures.

Outside the professional space, she has embraced roles as a life coach and environmental advocate reflecting her broader commitment to balance, responsibility and sustainability. These roles allow her to extend her influence beyond the workplace and contribute to wider societal change.

As a mother of three two boys and a girl her understanding of empowerment extends beyond the workplace into the home.

She believes society must rethink how it prepares children for adulthood, noting that while girls often benefit from structured empowerment programmes, boys are sometimes left to navigate growth with limited guidance.

“True empowerment begins at home,” she says. “We need to nurture both boys and girls equally, so they grow into responsible and emotionally aware adults.”

Her passion for sustainability also shapes her outlook. She actively promotes environmentally responsible and cost-effective practices, from reducing unnecessary energy consumption to encouraging paperless systems through digital transformation. These efforts, she says, are not only practical but necessary in safeguarding resources for future generations.

About safeguarding the future for the next generation.

Looking ahead, Ms Masisi’s vision for empowering women and future leaders in Tanzania is anchored in the theme of International Women’s Day 2026: Give to Gain.

She outlines four guiding pillars: investing wisely to build financial independence, knowing oneself to define purpose, unlocking potential by recognising strengths, and daring to achieve through bold action. She believes these principles can help individuals navigate uncertainty while building meaningful and sustainable careers.

Her story is one of resilience, growth and purpose, a reminder that leadership is not defined by titles, but by the courage to turn challenges into opportunities and the willingness to uplift others.