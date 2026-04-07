Aikansia Muro: A banker with a passion for customer-centricity

Dar es Salaam. For Aikansia Muro, banking has never been just about numbers, systems or balance sheets but always about people.

With more than 16 years’ experience in Tanzania’s financial sector and now serving as Head of Personal Banking at NMB Bank Plc, she has built her career around a simple belief: the right financial support can transform lives.

From working closely with small business owners and farmers to leading one of the country’s largest retail banking portfolios, Aikansia’s journey reflects the rise of a leader determined to make banking simpler, more accessible and more meaningful for ordinary Tanzanians.

Her career did not begin with a clearly mapped-out plan. Instead, it evolved through experience and exposure to customers whose ambitions depended on access to finance.

“Early in my career, I worked closely with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individuals striving to grow their businesses or improve their livelihoods. That hands-on engagement became a turning point,” she says.

“I saw how the right financial support can unlock potential. From that moment, banking stopped being just a career—it became something I deeply care about.”

Over the years, Aikansia has grown through various roles across the banking value chain, including relationship management, branch leadership and regional management. Each step strengthened her understanding that institutions succeed not just through systems and strategies, but through people.

She believes leadership is less about control and more about guidance and empowerment.

“Results don’t come from systems alone,” she explains. “They come from people who feel trusted, supported and empowered to perform.”

Her leadership philosophy was shaped significantly during her time as a zonal manager, where she oversaw branch performance across multiple regions. The role demanded a balance between operational discipline and the realities of diverse local economies.

Managing regional networks brought both challenges and opportunities. Different regions required tailored approaches, particularly when working with sectors such as agriculture and small businesses.

“It was complex,” she recalls. “But it was also one of the most rewarding experiences because we unlocked growth in areas that had not been fully explored.”

That experience reinforced her understanding of financial inclusion. Working closely with farmers and entrepreneurs revealed that the challenge was not always a lack of effort or ambition—often, it was the absence of relevant financial support.

“Many people are hardworking and capable,” she says. “But if financial solutions don’t fit their realities, they won’t work.”

Today, as Head of Personal Banking at NMB, Aikansia is focused on building a banking experience that reflects the everyday realities of customers. Her vision is to ensure financial services are simple, responsive and aligned with how people live and earn.

“Customer-centred banking means making banking feel supportive—not complicated or distant,” she explains. “When we understand how customers earn, spend and plan their future, we become part of their journey.”

This vision is especially important as retail banking continues to evolve rapidly with digital technology. Customers now expect convenience, speed and seamless services and financial institutions must continuously adapt.

At NMB, she says, this transformation includes investing in digital platforms, improving internal processes and refining products to ensure they remain relevant.

But technology alone is not enough.

“It’s not just about keeping up with change,” she notes. “It’s about staying connected to what customers truly need.”

Aikansia has also been involved in major operational transformation initiatives within the bank. Those experiences taught her that managing change in large institutions depends more on people than on technology.

“You can introduce the best systems,” she says, “but if people don’t understand them or feel supported through the transition, they won’t succeed.”

Her leadership journey has not been without challenges. As a woman rising to senior leadership in a competitive sector, she has faced moments that tested her resilience. What helped her navigate those periods, she says, was staying grounded in her values and focusing on delivering results.

“Consistency builds trust,” she says. “Over time, your work speaks for itself.”

She also acknowledges the importance of support systems throughout her career, including mentors, colleagues and institutional backing, alongside her personal faith.

Beyond operational leadership, Aikansia places strong emphasis on developing people, believing that empowered teams are the foundation of strong institutions.

“People are everything,” she says. “When individuals feel trusted, supported and recognised, they give their best.”

Her commitment to growth extends to herself. Throughout her career, she has pursued professional certifications and leadership programmes, recognising that continuous learning is essential in a constantly evolving industry.

“The moment you stop learning, you stop growing,” she says.

Looking beyond corporate performance, Aikansia believes banks have a broader responsibility to society. Financial institutions, she argues, contribute most to communities not only through corporate social responsibility programmes, but also through the design of everyday financial services.

“When financial solutions are accessible and relevant, they empower families, entrepreneurs and communities,” she says.

Encouraging a culture of saving, supporting small businesses and investing in financial literacy are among the ways banks can make a lasting impact on economic development.

For young Tanzanian women aspiring to build careers in banking and finance, Aikansia offers simple advice: believe in yourself, remain disciplined and be willing to start small.

“Growth takes time,” she says. “Consistency matters more than speed.”

As she looks ahead, Aikansia hopes her legacy will be defined not only by institutional success, but also by the people she has helped grow along the way.