Two companies bid for MV Kigamboni ferry repairs as deadline expires

Dar es Salaam. As the deadline for the submission of tenders to undertake major maintenance on the MV Kigamboni ferry has passed, only two Tanzanian companies have applied.

The tender notice number X8/2023/2024/W/53 requires the contractor to perform extensive repairs on the ferry, including replacing over 90 percent of its components, such as all four engines.

The tender announcement follows the suspension of services by the Tanzania Shipping Agency (Tasac).

Despite operating beyond the major repair deadline, services continued until a special investigation report published by Mwananchi newspaper on May 25 highlighted the necessity for major repairs to ensure user safety.

On June 6, 2024, the Technical and Electrical Services Agency's (Temesa) marketing and public relations department announced the suspension of MV Kigamboni ferry services from June 7, 2024, pending extensive repairs for the marine vessel.

Temesa did not specify the exact date for the commencement of repairs, but the ferry has been docked awaiting repairs.

The docking has exacerbated transport challenges between Kigamboni and Magogoni, as the services provided by MV Kazi and Sea Tax ferries owned by Azam Marine Ltd do not meet the demand.

Speaking to The Citizen on July 5, 2024, Temesa's Eastern Zone Ferry Manager, Abdulrahman Ameir, confirmed that two Tanzanian companies have applied for the tender. However, he was uncertain whether the process had concluded.

"I believe one of them will soon be awarded the job to proceed with the repairs, which are expected to take no more than 10 months. This means services are anticipated to resume in mid-2025," he said.

Transport Woes

Since the suspension of MV Kigamboni and MV Magogoni ferry services for repairs, transport challenges have intensified, with some citizens resorting to using fishing boats to cross to the other side.

MV Magogoni has been undergoing extensive repairs in Mombasa, Kenya, since February last year.

Mr Moshi Sokoro, the Marine Police Unit Commander, stated that a special task force to control crime along the Indian Ocean coast observed during May and June 2024 led to the seizure of eight unregistered and unnamed boats. He highlighted that these seized vessels posed significant risks when used for passenger transportation between Kigamboni beaches and the Fish Market.

"Currently, services are being provided by MV Kazi and Sea Tax, which, under the contract, are supposed to operate for eight hours a day," he noted.

"However, MV Kazi has limited capacity to carry 800 passengers and 12 small cars, failing to meet the growing demand estimated at 60,000 passengers per day," he added.

To alleviate the situation, vehicle owners have turned to alternative routes via the Mwalimu Nyerere Bridge. Additionally, the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) has introduced new routes for commuter buses, commonly known as Daladalas, operating between Kigamboni and the city center, including Kigamboni-Stesheni, Kigamboni-Mnazi Mmoja, and Kigamboni-Muhimbili.

Through its Instagram page on June 21, 2024, Latra announced that at least 20 minibuses, each capable of carrying about 25 passengers, were assigned to one of these routes.

Private Sector Services

Azam Marine Ltd has disclosed plans to initiate ferry services between Kigamboni and Magogoni.

Sources familiar with the matter indicated that the company agreed to provide services after the government relaxed conditions, allowing it to charge a fare of Sh500 per passenger. Initially, operators were restricted from charging fares exceeding Sh300, a condition deemed commercially unviable by the company.

The Works Minister, Innocent Bashungwa, along with Temesa and Azam Marine Ltd, deliberated on the matter and pledged to submit an investment proposal to resolve existing grievances.

A credible source mentioned that final negotiations were ongoing, with expectations of signing agreements before the end of July.

"Once these contracts are signed, Azam Marine Ltd will construct facilities on both sides for boat docking and passenger lounges," the source disclosed.