Two Tanzanian police officers killed while crossing the road

Dar es Salaam. Grief and sorrow have engulfed the families, relatives, friends and the Tanzania Police Force following the death of two police officers in a road accident at Maili Moja in Kibaha District, Coast Region.

The bodies of the officers, Izdory Michael and Rehema Magawa, were taken to the Coast Regional Referral Hospital, Tumbi, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, for a farewell ceremony before being transported to their respective home regions for burial.

The two officers, who were on patrol, died on Tuesday evening after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the Dar es Salaam-Morogoro Road at Maili Moja.

Following the farewell ceremony, Izdory's body was transported to Rukwa Region, while Rehema's was taken to Tanga Region for burial.

Speaking at the ceremony, Coast Regional Police Commander Salim Morcase said the accident occurred on Tuesday, August 25, at around 7.40pm.

He said the officers had been on patrol with three colleagues and were crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing towards Mkoani Street when the accident occurred.