Two Tanzanian police officers killed while crossing the road

Dar es Salaam. Grief and sorrow have engulfed the families, relatives, friends and the Tanzania Police Force following the death of two police officers in a road accident at Maili Moja in Kibaha District, Coast Region.
The bodies of the officers, Izdory Michael and Rehema Magawa, were taken to the Coast Regional Referral Hospital, Tumbi, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, for a farewell ceremony before being transported to their respective home regions for burial.
The two officers, who were on patrol, died on Tuesday evening after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the Dar es Salaam-Morogoro Road at Maili Moja.