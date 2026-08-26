How a generational clash is reshaping Tanzanian society

Dar es Salaam. A growing generational battle between Generation Z and Millennials is moving beyond social media into everyday life in Tanzania, with the two groups developing different views about success, money, relationships and patience.

Millennials are those born between 1981 and 1996, while Generation Z, commonly known as Gen Z, comprises people born between 1997 and 2012. The two generations have come of age in markedly different social, economic and technological environments, shaping distinct attitudes towards work, relationships, money and personal success.

Gen Z increasingly embraces speed and immediate opportunities, while Millennials tend to value gradual progress, endurance and long-term commitment.

For many Gen Zs, the idea that success must take years is difficult to accept. Their digital upbringing has exposed them to opportunities unavailable to previous generations.

For 24-year-old content creator and online entrepreneur Edson Kyoma, popularly known as Eddy Vibes, waiting for traditional opportunities is no longer the only way to build a future.

"We have grown up seeing that you do not have to wait for someone to give you an opportunity. If you have an idea, a phone and the skills, you can start something today," he said.

He said the same thinking influences relationships.

"Gen Z does not believe you should remain with someone just because you have already spent years together. If we are not compatible, I would rather leave than spend more years trying to force something that does not work," he said. That approach is viewed differently by Millennials. For 38-year-old Millennial entrepreneur Ms Saida Hamisi, success cannot be measured by how quickly someone appears to achieve something.

"Life has stages. You cannot build something strong by always looking for the fastest way. Some things require time, experience and sacrifice," she said.

She said relationships also require patience and compromise.

"People are not perfect. If every time you have a disagreement you decide that the relationship is over, you will spend your life moving from one person to another. You have to learn patience," she said.

However, some Gen Zs argue that young people should date early to gain experience. Millennials are more likely to argue that relationships should come at the right stage of life, when an individual has sufficient emotional and financial maturity.

A sociologist from the University of Dar es Salaam, Ms Faudhia Mfaume, said the changing attitudes should be understood within wider social and economic changes. "Every generation grows up under different economic and social circumstances. What young people consider possible today is influenced by technology, education, employment opportunities and the environment around them," she said.

"If young people reject everything associated with previous generations and older people dismiss everything coming from young people, society loses an opportunity to combine experience with innovation," she said.

For his part, SAUT sociologist Mr Alfani Mduge said social media has accelerated changes in social attitudes and expectations.

"Social media has changed how people see themselves and how they measure success. Young people are constantly exposed to other people's achievements, and this can create the feeling that they must achieve similar things immediately," he said.

Another SAUT sociologist Ms Linah Kabula, said the differences should not automatically be interpreted as a breakdown of social values.

"Generational differences are normal because every generation develops its own way of understanding society. The challenge comes when those differences create conflict instead of dialogue," she said.

She added: "People compare their lives to unrealistic standards online, which increases feelings of inadequacy."

Digging deeper, Clinical psychologist from Bugando Medical Centre, Dr Kelvin Kiberiti, said changing relationship expectations could affect emotional wellbeing if people failed to develop conflict-management skills.

“When we see it as a very normal thing, it is quite different from what we see. When stress is prolonged without support, it affects emotional stability and daily functioning. We might see these young people viewing others as enemies, which is not right,” he said.

With similar sentiments, another clinical psychologist from Muhimbili National Hospital, Dr Isaac Lema, said both generations need better emotional understanding.