Union issues under scrutiny as merger clocks 58 today

Dar es Salaam. The union structure, demand for constitutional reforms and respecting the wish of the people are key issues that must rank high in the government’s priorities strengthen the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

Many Union issues have been resolved in recent years, but some will need more time. However, the impasse on a few remaining issues should help serve to open discussions about opportunities and challenges of the union.

Tanzania and Zanzibar mark the 58th anniversary of the union today. The agreement was signed in 1964.

Yesterday, the CCM secretary of Ideology and Publicity, Mr Shaka Hamdu Shaka, said the ruling party and its government will embrace the two-tier government policy in order to maintain and strengthen the union.

“It is because CCM believes that it is the only system that will strengthen and bring benefits to the citizens and remain a good living example in the world,” he said.

For his part, ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe said the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar was a treaty based, noting however that the articles of union have eroded over years due to some constitutional changes passed without the majority support especially from the Zanzibaris.

“So, it is important the conversation starts with the pretext of constitutional reforms in order to make clear that the articles of the union signed by founding fathers are the basis of our union,” he said.

The issue of constitutional reforms was echoed by the CUF’s Protocol, Communications and Foreign Affairs director, Mr Mohamed Ngulangwa, who said union challenges would better be addressed upon having reviewed the country’s constitution.

“Under the current situation, citizens from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar consider the union not beneficial just because they need to shift to the three tier government,” he said.

Prof Bakari Mohamed supported the three-tier government, saying there was a need to re-adjust the union structure in order to address existing union grievances.

“The union’s structural challenge hasn’t been addressed. The three-tier government will resolve many union problems and trigger to full participation of union matters by both sides,” said the political science lecturer from the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

However, Chadema’s Protocol, Communications and Foreign Affairs director, Mr John Mrema, said leaders should listen to opinions citizens about the union.

“The wish of citizens on the union should be given a priority instead of that of the leaders. Answers should be sought on the kind of union and why grievances do not end,” said Mr Mrema.

According to him, the structure of the union preferred by citizens was detailed by Judge Joseph Warioba’s new constitution commission.

But, CCM’s National Executive Council (NEC), secretary of Politics and International Relations, Colonel (rtd) Ngemela Lubinga said discipline and love should be embraced to make the union stronger.

“The future generation should be prepared to value the union to make it stronger for the next many years,” he said

A political science lecturer from the University of Dodoma (Udom), Dr Paul Loisulie, said the union opportunities and challenges should be discussed.

“We need critical thinking about the union. We need to find solution to every grievance and continue to grab every available opportunity,” he says.

However, the State University of Zanzibar (Suza) political science lecturer, Prof Ali Makame Ussi, said the positive change on union matters will benefit both partners.

However, his UDSM counterpart, Dr Richard Mbunda, said collective resolution of union resolutions should be maintained for the union to be strengthened for the present and future generation to enjoy its fruits.