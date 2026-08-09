Unlocking public wealth: How Tanzania plans to tap TDB capital for major projects

Dar es Salaam. Treasury Registrar (TR) Nehemiah Mchechu said closer cooperation with Trade and Development Bank (TDB) could help expand investment, trade and access to capital for projects capable of delivering wider economic benefits to the country.

Mr Mchechu made the statement on Friday, August 7, 2026, after holding talks with Trade and Development Bank (TDB) President and Managing Director Admassu Tadesse aimed at strengthening the bank’s partnership with Tanzania and unlocking greater value from public investments.

The meeting focused on opportunities to deepen cooperation in investment financing, trade and development.

Tanzania, through the Office of the Treasury Registrar (OTR), holds an 8.3 percent stake in TDB, making the country one of the bank’s shareholders.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Mchechu said closer cooperation with TDB could help expand investment, trade and access to capital for projects capable of delivering wider economic benefits.

He said TDB’s position as a regional development finance institution placed it in a strong position to help Tanzania tap investment opportunities in key sectors across Tanzania while supporting government efforts to increase returns from public investments across the country.

The OTR currently oversees public investments valued at Sh92.3 trillion.

“Stronger partnerships with institutions such as TDB are important in helping us unlock the full value of public investments and support projects that can contribute meaningfully to the economy,” he said.

He added that the government was implementing reforms to improve the performance of public institutions, with greater emphasis on accountability, efficiency, effective leadership and prudent use of public resources.

The reforms, he said, were intended to ensure government-owned institutions and companies operate efficiently, fulfil their mandates and make a stronger contribution to economic development.

For his part, Mr Tadesse said TDB was ready to deepen its engagement with Tanzania by supporting projects with the potential to drive economic growth and attract investment.

He said the bank was broadening its financing options, including commercial lending, concessional finance and blended financing, to mobilise capital for projects with significant development impact.

“Tanzania has significant investment potential and is taking important steps to strengthen its economy,” he said.

He said TDB was seeking to channel capital towards countries and projects capable of generating economic, social and financial returns while strengthening production, trade and investment.

TDB adviser, Mr Anthony Mwithiga, said the bank had developed financing structures aimed at addressing capital gaps and supporting projects with significant economic and social value.

He said the bank could draw on its experience in combining different financing sources, including commercial capital, concessional funding and resources from development partners, to develop packages suited to individual projects.