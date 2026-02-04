Viral student plea: Govt cracks down on daladala abuse of students

Dar es Salaam. The government has ordered transport regulators and police to strengthen enforcement against public transport operators accused of denying students access to commuter buses, following a viral appeal by a Form One student highlighting widespread mistreatment.

The Minister for Transport, Prof Makame Mbarawa, on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, said the authorities had taken seriously a video circulating on social media in which a student, identified as Mariana Eric Mirindima of Jangwani Secondary School, described the challenges faced by students who rely on daladala buses to get to school.

In her letter, the student said conductors often refuse to carry students because they pay a subsidised fare, forcing many to wait for long hours, arrive late at school or miss classes altogether.

She warned that the situation exposes students to safety risks and undermines their right to access education.

Addressing journalists in Dodoma on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, Prof Mbarawa commended the student and her parent for speaking out, saying the government had listened and would act.

“The voice of students has been heard and will be acted upon,” said the minister, adding that the incident reflects a broader problem that requires firm enforcement of existing transport laws and regulations.

Prof Mbarawa said the government, through the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra), would take action against bus owners, drivers, and conductors found violating rules governing student transport, regardless of their status.

He reiterated that while the private sector provides public transport services, the government retains oversight to ensure services are delivered in a safe, fair, and dignified manner.

As part of efforts to improve student transport in urban areas, the minister outlined several measures already in place, including the introduction of special rapid buses for students during morning and evening peak hours, as well as the allocation of dedicated carriages for students on Dar es Salaam’s commuter trains.

He also reaffirmed that the official student fare of Sh200 applies to both rapid buses and daladala services, warning operators against charging more or refusing service.

In addition, the government is enforcing laws requiring the certification of drivers and the registration of conductors, a move aimed at improving professionalism and accountability in the public transport sector.

To strengthen implementation, Prof Mbarawa directed Latra to fast-track the verification of drivers and registration of conductors in all towns and cities, and to impose strict penalties on those found harassing or discriminating against students.

Latra has also been instructed to enhance monitoring of student fares, service standards, and safety, while stepping up public education campaigns so both operators and passengers understand their rights and obligations.

The minister said all daladala, commuter trains, and upcountry buses must display toll-free numbers to allow passengers to report abuse.

Students and members of the public can report incidents through Latra’s toll-free lines or via WhatsApp by submitting photo or audio evidence.

He added that Latra will work closely with the police to conduct regular and surprise inspections at bus stops, particularly during morning and evening hours, to ensure students are transported safely.

Prof Mbarawa called on the public to play an active role in protecting students from mistreatment, stressing that safeguarding children in public transport is a shared responsibility.

He also urged daladala owners to remind their employees to comply with the law, warning that violations would attract punitive action.