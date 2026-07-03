Vodacom Tanzania reaffirms commitment to protecting customers' personal data

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting customers' personal data and promoting a trusted digital economy through its active participation in the First Annual Personal Data Protection Conference held in Dar es Salaam from June 30 to July 1, 2026.

The telecommunications company, which was among the principal sponsors of the conference organised by the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), received a special award in recognition of its contribution to advancing Tanzania's personal data protection agenda.

The award was presented by the Director General of the PDPC, Dr Emmanuel Mkilia, and received by Vodacom Tanzania's Senior Privacy Specialist, Ms Upendo Haji, in recognition of the company's support for the conference and its efforts to promote awareness of privacy and personal data protection in the country.

Held under the theme, "Data Privacy as the Pillar: Securing an Inclusive Digital Future Towards Vision 2050," the conference brought together regulators, financial sector leaders, legal experts, technology professionals and policymakers from Tanzania and across Africa to discuss ways of strengthening personal data protection frameworks amid rapid digital transformation.

Managing Executive, Group Privacy Office at Vodacom Group, David Smuts (second left), speaks during the panel discussion at the 1st Annual Data Privacy Conference. The discussion focused on the topic, "The Strategic Role of Data Protection Officers (DPOs) in Organisational Accountability and Digital Trust," where he highlighted the critical role of data protection officers in strengthening organisational accountability, fostering consumer trust, and ensuring responsible data governance in an increasingly digital world. The discussion also involved Head of the Department of Privacy Law at the Open University, Dr. Doreen Mwamtangala (right); Head of Compliance and Governance at CRDB Bank Plc, Paulo Mwiru (second right); and Director of Registration and Compliance at the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), Eng. Steven Wangwe (left).

The conference highlighted the growing importance of personal data protection as a foundation for building a secure, inclusive and trusted digital economy in support of Tanzania's Vision 2050 aspirations.

Participants noted that as digital technologies and services continue to expand, both public and private institutions must strengthen data protection frameworks, build public trust and create an environment that supports responsible innovation.

During the conference, senior Vodacom executives shared insights on strengthening data governance and promoting digital trust in an increasingly connected world.

Vodacom's Director of Legal, Risk and Compliance, Mr Olaf Mumburi, participated in a panel discussion on safeguarding financial data in the digital economy, focusing on electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) systems, consent management and fraud prevention.

Speaking during the discussion, Mr Mumburi underscored the importance of robust data governance frameworks in building customer trust and supporting the sustainable growth of digital financial services.

Meanwhile, Mr David Smuts, Managing Executive at the Group Privacy Office of Vodacom Group South Africa, addressed the strategic role of Data Protection Officers (DPOs) in enhancing institutional accountability and strengthening trust in the digital economy.

Head of Cyber Security at Vodacom Tanzania Plc, Joel Kazoba (second left), speaks during a panel discussion at the 1st Tanzania Annual Data Privacy Conference held in Dar es Salaam. The panel discussed the topic, "Can Innovation Thrive Without Compromising Privacy?", where he emphasized that in today's digital economy, innovation and privacy must go hand in hand, with trust, transparency, and strong data protection serving as the foundation for sustainable digital transformation. Others are Chief Privacy, Legal Compliance & Executive Officer Baakedi Proffessional Practise (pty) ltd- South Africa, Advocate Dirontsho Mohale (left), Managing Director of Access Bank Tanzania Limited, Imani John (second right), and Director General of the ICT Commission, Dr. Nkundwe Mwasaga (right).

He said DPOs play a critical role in ensuring organisations handle personal data responsibly, transparently and in a manner that respects customers' rights.

Vodacom's Head of Cyber Security, Mr Joel Kazoba, also contributed to discussions examining whether innovation can thrive without compromising privacy.

He stressed that technological innovation and personal data protection must go hand in hand, noting that customer trust is built through strong data protection systems, transparency and responsible data use.

According to Vodacom Tanzania, the company's active participation in the conference reflects its commitment to ensuring personal data protection remains a key pillar of its business strategy and customer promise.