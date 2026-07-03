Vodacom Tanzania reaffirms commitment to protecting customers' personal data

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting customers' personal data and promoting a trusted digital economy through its active participation in the First Annual Personal Data Protection Conference held in Dar es Salaam from June 30 to July 1, 2026.
The telecommunications company, which was among the principal sponsors of the conference organised by the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), received a special award in recognition of its contribution to advancing Tanzania's personal data protection agenda.
The award was presented by the Director General of the PDPC, Dr Emmanuel Mkilia, and received by Vodacom Tanzania's Senior Privacy Specialist, Ms Upendo Haji, in recognition of the company's support for the conference and its efforts to promote awareness of privacy and personal data protection in the country.
Held under the theme, "Data Privacy as the Pillar: Securing an Inclusive Digital Future Towards Vision 2050," the conference brought together regulators, financial sector leaders, legal experts, technology professionals and policymakers from Tanzania and across Africa to discuss ways of strengthening personal data protection frameworks amid rapid digital transformation.
The conference highlighted the growing importance of personal data protection as a foundation for building a secure, inclusive and trusted digital economy in support of Tanzania's Vision 2050 aspirations.
Participants noted that as digital technologies and services continue to expand, both public and private institutions must strengthen data protection frameworks, build public trust and create an environment that supports responsible innovation.
During the conference, senior Vodacom executives shared insights on strengthening data governance and promoting digital trust in an increasingly connected world.
Vodacom's Director of Legal, Risk and Compliance, Mr Olaf Mumburi, participated in a panel discussion on safeguarding financial data in the digital economy, focusing on electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) systems, consent management and fraud prevention.
Speaking during the discussion, Mr Mumburi underscored the importance of robust data governance frameworks in building customer trust and supporting the sustainable growth of digital financial services.
Meanwhile, Mr David Smuts, Managing Executive at the Group Privacy Office of Vodacom Group South Africa, addressed the strategic role of Data Protection Officers (DPOs) in enhancing institutional accountability and strengthening trust in the digital economy.
He said DPOs play a critical role in ensuring organisations handle personal data responsibly, transparently and in a manner that respects customers' rights.
Vodacom's Head of Cyber Security, Mr Joel Kazoba, also contributed to discussions examining whether innovation can thrive without compromising privacy.
He stressed that technological innovation and personal data protection must go hand in hand, noting that customer trust is built through strong data protection systems, transparency and responsible data use.
According to Vodacom Tanzania, the company's active participation in the conference reflects its commitment to ensuring personal data protection remains a key pillar of its business strategy and customer promise.
The company said the recognition received at the conference further reinforces its position as an advocate for the safe use of technology and the development of a secure and trusted digital ecosystem in Tanzania.