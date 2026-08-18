Water utility pledges fast action following recent Arusha protests









Arusha. The Arusha Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Auwsa) has outlined immediate strategies to resolve water supply challenges in Murieti and Terrat wards following recent resident protests over month-long supply disruptions.

Auwsa managing director, Mr Iddy Msuya, visited the affected areas on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, to assess the situation and hold discussions with local leaders.

Mr Msuya acknowledged the supply deficit, attributing it to rapid urban expansion and population growth that have outpaced existing infrastructure capacity.

To address the shortage, he said Auwsa plans to construct a 15-kilometre pipeline to channel water directly from gravity sources to the CCM Hill reservoir, which supplies the two wards.

“We recognise the rapid growth in these areas. This new dedicated pipeline will transport water directly to the CCM Hill tank, significantly boosting supply reliability,” Mr Msuya stated, urging local leaders to inform residents and request patience during implementation.

He also inspected Ilitayoki Street, promising swift action to extend the distribution network to underserved households.

The visit began at the Terrat Ward Office with Deputy Mayor and Ward Councillor Julius Ole Sakeyani, before proceeding to Murieti Ward to meet Councillor Gredo Kifukwe and neighbourhood representatives who commended Auwsa’s proactive response.