What it means as government orders probe into Temeke hospital

Dar es Salaam. The government’s decision to order a probe into service delivery failures at Temeke Regional Referral Hospital has reignited a wider debate about the state of public healthcare facilities and whether the problems cited are isolated or symptomatic of deeper, systemic weaknesses.

The probe follows mounting complaints from patients and members of the public, aired largely on social media, over what they described as poor services at the hospital, including allegations that X-ray machines had been switched off, forcing patients to seek diagnostic services elsewhere.

While the Ministry of Health has moved swiftly to intervene at Temeke, stakeholders say the complaints point to broader challenges across the public health system, calling for comprehensive reforms rather than piecemeal responses.

In a statement issued on December 26, 2025, Minister for Health Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa directed the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Seif Shekalaghe, to conduct a thorough investigation into the situation at Temeke Hospital and take action against those found culpable, in line with the law and public service regulations.

“In recent days, unsatisfactory performance has been observed at Temeke Hospital, including the switching off of X-ray machines,” Mr Mchengerwa said.

The statement said a covert follow-up by the minister uncovered cases of corruption involving some staff, untrustworthy security guards and service providers who deal directly with patients. It also cited incidents of verbal abuse and humiliation of patients, actions said to be contrary to professional ethics.

The minister warned health workers against negligence and unethical conduct, saying the government would not hesitate to take disciplinary action where necessary.

Before the government’s statement, several patients had shared their experiences online. One patient wrote that upon visiting Temeke Hospital they were informed that all three X-ray machines were out of service.

“The doctor told me to go to another hospital for an X-ray and return with the results so that I could be diagnosed,” the post read.

Another social media user wrote on Instagram that many regional referral hospitals are “riddled with open corruption”, while others compared Temeke unfavourably with lower-level health facilities.

The complaints prompted calls for the government to look beyond Temeke and assess service delivery standards across regional, district and specialised hospitals.

Broader concerns

Earlier this month, during a meeting with health workers at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), Mr Mchengerwa raised similar concerns about service delivery at major health institutions.

He criticised delays in treatment and cited the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI), where three critical machines—the Angio-Suite, CT scan and MRI—had reportedly been out of service for two months.

“MOI collects revenue, yet leaders fail to approve funds for machine repairs,” the minister said, directing Dr Shekalaghe to follow up and submit an investigation report within two weeks.

He also ordered the immediate use of a PET CT scan machine at the Ocean Road Cancer Institute, saying patients should not be denied services while facilities wait for official launches.

Health expert Dr Katanta Simwanza welcomed the decision to investigate Temeke but said the findings should help determine whether similar challenges exist elsewhere.

“Tanzanians deserve to know why machines are shut down and whether this is happening in other facilities. Professional conduct, including how patients are treated, must also be examined,” he said.

However, ACT-Wazalendo shadow minister for Health Dr Elizabeth Sanga said the government risks downplaying systemic problems by focusing on a single hospital.

“These are not problems of Temeke alone. Equipment breakdowns, corruption, poor services and fear among health workers are widespread,” she said, adding that the government had not clarified who would conduct the probe or whether its findings would be made public.

President of the Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT), Dr Mugisha Nkoronko, said investigations are necessary but must be followed by structural solutions.

“Medical equipment breakdown is a nationwide challenge. There are no alternatives, no dedicated maintenance funds and a shortage of skilled technicians,” he said.

Dr Mugisha noted that many machines rely on foreign experts for repairs and that procurement contracts often prevent local technicians from intervening promptly.