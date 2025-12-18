Tanzania edges closer to rolling out Universal Health Insurance scheme

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is moving closer to the launch of its long-awaited Universal Health Insurance (UHI) scheme.

The ministry of Health reports that preparations for implementation are 80 percent complete, and details of the benefit packages are expected to be unveiled soon.

These packages have been designed based on the country's disease burden and the income levels of Tanzanians and are currently in their final stages.

Once approved by the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA), the minister for Health will formally announce the packages ahead of the pilot phase.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has consistently emphasised the urgency of delivering UHI, describing the initiative as essential for ensuring equitable access to healthcare for all citizens.

The Assistant Director for Policy, Research, and Innovation at the Ministry, who also oversees UHI, Mr Tumainiel Macha, stated that the ICT infrastructure linking health centres, referral hospitals, and the national UHI system is 90 percent complete.

"In the coming days, before the 100-day period ends, the packages will be announced, and services under this insurance will begin," he told The Citizen. "We assure Tanzanians that the packages take into account people's income levels and will cover all major diseases, even at lower-level facilities."

Under the UHI Act, the Minister of Health is mandated to announce the packages, making the official statement imminent.

In preparation, the ministry has upgraded health facilities and deployed additional health workers to ensure services align with citizens' contributions.

Tira is fully ready for the implementation as well. The regulator confirmed that internal arrangements are complete, including payment guidelines, integration of key digital systems, and the ongoing registration of public and private health facilities to offer UHI services.

Commissioner for Insurance, Dr Baghayo Saqware, said that the process is now in the hands of the Ministry of Health. "We are almost 100 percent ready.

All procedures have been completed; we are just waiting for the minister to announce the packages so insurers can start operating their UHI products," he said.

Dr Saqware also mentioned that insurers wishing to participate must establish standalone health insurance entities or restructure their businesses.

Several firms have already begun this process. Industry data from last year indicated 8.4 million insurance policyholders and 17.5 million beneficiaries, figures expected to rise significantly once UHI is implemented.

He noted that increased private-sector participation would alleviate pressure on government healthcare financing, freeing up public resources for other priority development projects.

To ensure smooth implementation, Tira studied international best practices in countries such as South Korea and Thailand and also benchmarked Ghana’s model.

"Tanzania will be the first country on the continent to fully implement this law," Dr Saqware remarked, adding that countries like Zambia and Zimbabwe have expressed interest in learning from Tanzania’s approach.

Moreover, experts have highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in improving insurance service delivery. During the launch of the Insurance Market Report 2024 in October, industry leaders emphasised the use of AI in claims processing to reduce fraud and enhance efficiency.

Dr Adamson Harold, chairman of the Medical Insurance Council and Chief Executive Officer of Jubilee Insurance, stated that AI-powered systems have diminished disputes between insurers and health facilities as well as reduced duplicate payments.

"The use of AI in implementing UHI is inevitable. It reduces human error, builds trust in the system, and minimises unnecessary claims," he said.

In support of UHI, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has expanded its operations to 42 districts and strengthened partnerships with industry stakeholders, including the Association of Tanzania Insurers.

NHIF Director for Membership Services, Dr Alfonse Chandika, mentioned that 23 insurance agents are already collaborating with the fund to increase enrollment.