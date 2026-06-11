What Tazara’s golden jubilee celebrations mean to partner states

Dar/Lusaka. The Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) has announced a month-long programme of activities to mark its 50th anniversary, signalling a historic shift from a symbol of anti-colonial liberation to a modern corridor of economic transformation.

The golden jubilee, held under the theme “Tazara@50: From Liberation to Transformation,” comes at a pivotal moment for the partner states of Tanzania and Zambia.

For five decades, the railway, popularly known as the “Uhuru Railway”—has served as a strategic link between the Port of Dar es Salaam and the hinterland of Southern Africa, breaking colonial trade barriers and advancing regional integration.

Speaking on the milestone, Tazara managing director and chief executive officer, Mr Bruno Ching’andu described the anniversary as a defining moment that honours the past while ushering in a new era of service delivery.

“As Tazara turns 50, we are not only celebrating a proud legacy of liberation, sacrifice and regional solidarity; we are also embracing a new chapter of transformation through revitalisation,” said Mr Ching’andu in a statement issued on Thursday, June 11, 2026, signed by the authority’s head of public relations.

“This is a moment for all of us to reflect, celebrate and rally behind the rebirth of Tazara as a corridor of opportunities,” he added.

For the partner states, the celebrations go beyond historical reflection, signalling the launch of a transformational agenda for the next 50 years.

Central to this rebirth is a major shift in the railway’s operational model.

Following a concession agreement signed on September 29, 2025, Tazara is transforming through a public-private partnership (PPP) with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.

The move is expected to revitalise the binational railway, originally constructed between 1970 and 1976 with support from the People’s Republic of China to promote economic independence in the region.

Today, the railway remains a vital link to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) markets, strengthening trade and bilateral ties.

The commemorative activities will officially launch on Sunday, July 14, 2026, the exact date commercial operations began 50 years ago.

The Authority has lined up an extensive programme to engage the public and stakeholders, including an open week for public interaction and a series of scholarly lectures in Lusaka and Dar es Salaam to reflect on the railway’s historical journey.

“To engage the business community and long-term partners, a two-leg corporate golf tournament will be held in both capital cities. Media tours and community outreach activities will also highlight the railway’s transition into a modern logistics hub,” reads part of the statement.

As the partner states look ahead, the message remains clear: Tazara, born as a tool of liberation, is being reborn as a key corridor of opportunity for the Southern African region.