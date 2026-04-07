Tazara revival efforts receive boost from Chinese delegation

Dar es Salaam. The long-anticipated revival of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) has received fresh momentum after senior officials from China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) reaffirmed their commitment to the project during a high-level visit in Dar es Salaam.

During the visit, CRCC Vice President Sun Liqiang toured the iconic Dar es Salaam Railway Station and took a train ride to Yombo Station, gaining first-hand insight into the current state of operations and infrastructure.

Speaking after the tour, Mr Sun said the rehabilitation of Tazara remains a top priority for CRCC, the parent company of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), which holds the concession for the railway.

“The revitalisation of Tazara remains a priority project for CRCC, and we are confident it will be delivered within the agreed three-year timeframe,” said Mr Sun.

He noted that significant progress has already been made on preparatory work, with the survey and design team nearing completion.

“Final designs are almost ready, which will pave the way for full-scale rehabilitation works,” he added.

The visit underscores growing momentum behind efforts to modernise the historic railway line, which serves as a critical trade and transport link between Tanzania and Zambia.

Mr Sun was accompanied by the CCECC Managing Director for East Africa and General Manager Zhang Junle, reflecting the strategic importance attached to the project by the Chinese contractor.

They were received by Tazara Chief Executive Officer Bruno Chingandu and Regional General Manager (Tanzania) Fuad Abdallah, who briefed the delegation on ongoing operations and expectations for the rehabilitation programme.

Tazara's head of public relations, Mr Conrad Simuchile, said the visit highlights strong collaboration between Tazara and its concessionaire as both parties work to restore the railway’s efficiency and reliability.

In December last year, Tazara said its long-awaited revitalisation programme had entered an active stage following the mobilisation of equipment, technical personnel, and other resources by its partner CCECC.

The state-run CCECC) is set to revitalise the Tazara through a $1.4 billion investment for rehabilitation and operations, securing a 30-year concession to run the key trade route connecting Zambia's copper belt to Dar es Salaam port.

In a statement, Mr Ching’andu said the move marked a critical transition from planning to implementation, laying the groundwork for phased rehabilitation of the ageing railway infrastructure.

“The revitalisation programme, which was officially launched in November 2025, has now moved into its active stage. Our partner has commenced the mobilisation of equipment, technical teams, and logistical support to enable rehabilitation works to proceed,” said Mr Ching’andu.

He said engineering teams were already on the ground conducting detailed assessments of the railway infrastructure to determine priority areas for intervention.

“These technical audits are focusing on the condition of the track, bridges, culverts, signalling systems, and other critical assets,” he said, adding that the findings will guide the sequencing of rehabilitation works, with safety and operational efficiency as key considerations.

According to Tazara, the audits are intended to ensure that limited resources are deployed strategically, targeting sections of the line that pose the greatest operational risk or cause frequent service disruptions.

He acknowledged that the authority had faced a challenging year marked by infrastructure deterioration and shortages of rolling stock, factors that affected the reliability of both passenger and freight services.

“This has been a difficult operational period, and we recognise the inconvenience experienced by our passengers, customers and the communities we serve,” he said.

He stressed, however, that the entry into the active stage of revitalisation signalled a turning point for the railway, even as he cautioned that improvements would be gradual rather than immediate.

“The transformation of Tazara will not happen overnight. The programme is being implemented in phases, and while there may be temporary service adjustments, the end goal is a safer, more reliable and predictable railway,” he said.

Once completed, the rehabilitation is expected to significantly boost freight capacity, reduce transport costs, and strengthen regional trade, reaffirming Tazara’s role as a vital economic corridor in Southern and Eastern Africa.