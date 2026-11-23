







Dar es Salaam/Upcountry. Holes in floors that expose the road beneath, seats reduced to bare metal frames, worn-out tyres and faulty doors are among the defects passengers encounter on some daladala, raising concerns about their safety as drivers and vehicle owners blame each other for the deteriorating condition of the minibuses.

For thousands of Tanzanians who rely on daladala daily to reach workplaces, schools, hospitals, markets and other destinations, travelling in poorly maintained vehicles has become part of their routine, despite the risks.

A Mwananchi investigation in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Morogoro, Dodoma, Kilimanjaro and Mbeya found minibuses with various mechanical and structural defects. The problems were attributed to high maintenance costs, poor road conditions, inadequate supervision by owners and a lack of accountability among drivers.

The concerns were brought into focus on November 14, 2026, when a traffic police operation led by National Traffic Police Operations Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dusdery Rugimbana at Mbezi Luis bus terminal in Dar es Salaam stopped 53 daladala with defects from operating.

Of the vehicles, nine had worn-out tyres, 27 had deteriorated bodywork, while 17 had their registration plates removed because of their poor condition. Drivers were directed to repair the vehicles and present them for police inspection before returning to service.

Passengers raise safety concerns

Ladislaus Kimaro, a resident of Ubungo in Dar es Salaam, said daladala operating on routes from Masaki to Simu 2000 and Gerezani were in poor condition, with worn-out seats and frequent breakdowns.

“We regard Masaki as an upmarket area, but the daladala serving it are an embarrassment, particularly those operating on the Simu 2000 route. They do not match the status of the area. Their seats are worn out and the floors are in poor condition. But because we have limited options, we end up boarding them,” he said.

Halima Shehe, a resident of Gongo la Mboto, said passengers using the Simu 2000 route were forced to tolerate poor services despite paying fares.

“We put up with them, but they are not fit for normal use. It feels as though we are being given a lift, yet we are paying. The vehicles have been reduced to bare metal, and when they hit a pothole, the journey becomes unbearable,” she said.

In Morogoro, Zephania Joseph, a passenger on the Manyuki–Katikati ya Mji route, alleged that some vehicle owners might receive preferential treatment during inspections because of their former positions in public service, including in the police force.

“When these vehicles are on the road, officers know who owns them. As a result, they may turn a blind eye or go easy on certain owners,” he said.

Veronica Suda, a resident of Ihumwa in Dodoma, said some daladala serving the area appeared to have gone for long periods without maintenance.

“There is a daladala so worn out that when it is moving, you can see the tarmac through holes in its floor. It is full of holes, the seats are worn out and sometimes even the door cannot close. The only thing it does is move, but it is not safe for passengers,” she said.

Said Chuma, a Kilimanjaro resident, said some owners were reluctant to deploy newer vehicles on routes with poor roads, leaving passengers with ageing minibuses.

“Owners are reluctant to take their newer vehicles to areas with bad roads, so most of the daladala operating there are old and worn out. We continue using them because of the poor state of the roads,” he said.

Morogoro-based motor vehicle mechanic Abdul Yahaya said many daladala brought to his garage had problems involving electrical systems, tyres and bodywork, with some defects posing a danger to passengers.

“Some daladala come here with exposed electrical wires, steering wheels held together with rubber bands, completely worn-out brake pads, loose seats and windows that cannot open or close. Their horns and wipers may also not work. When you tell the driver to fix these problems, the response is: ‘Leave them alone. Do they stop the vehicle from moving?’” he said.

Drivers and owners trade blame

Drivers say delays by owners in approving and financing repairs contribute to the continued use of defective vehicles. They also cite pressure to meet daily revenue targets, even when minibuses have mechanical problems.

Rashid Kazeri, a daladala driver on the Masaki route in Dar es Salaam, said owners often delayed repairs when drivers reported faults.

“You can tell the owner that the vehicle has a problem and they say they will look into it. But we also need to earn a living. So, even when the police stop us and issue a fine, we continue working,” he said.

Michael Mushi, who drives on the Tengeru–Mjini route in Arusha, said drivers risked losing their jobs if they failed to meet daily targets, even when vehicles needed repairs.

“The owner wants the full daily amount in the evening. If you report a problem with the brakes or say a tyre is worn out, they tell you to pay the daily target first before they can arrange repairs. If you fail to do so, you risk losing your job, and many young people are waiting for such opportunities,” he said.

However, Alex Njamasi, a daladala driver serving passengers at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma, said the vehicles he operated were regularly maintained and inspected by the relevant authorities.

“If you see a daladala on the road, it means it is in good condition. It is not defective as people claim, because if it were, police inspectors would already have impounded it,” he said.

Dar es Salaam-based daladala owner Gharib Mohamed said drivers were responsible for the daily supervision and cleanliness of vehicles, as well as reporting mechanical problems. He argued that they should take responsibility rather than place all the blame on owners.

He said drivers could hand over vehicle keys and insist on repairs before a vehicle returned to service.





Another owner, Godfrey Laizer, from Arusha, cited operating costs, including spare parts, tyres, fuel, loan repayments, insurance and taxes, as some of the challenges facing operators. He said a single new tyre cost more than Sh300,000.

In Mbeya, driver Lukumay Mzirai said the condition of daladala had improved compared with previous years, when vehicle deterioration and disregard for traffic regulations were major concerns.

“We face competition from other motorised transport services, which means a driver must ensure that their vehicle is safe, in good condition and clean before taking it onto the road,” he said.

Latra, police outline measures

The Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) Arusha Regional Officer in Charge, Omary Salehe, said passenger vehicles were inspected in collaboration with the police. He urged passengers to report vehicles that were not fit for service.

“We urge passengers to use our toll-free numbers to report any defective vehicle they board. We also insist that owners comply with the conditions of their licences because passenger safety is our first priority,” he said.

Latra's Dodoma Regional Officer, Emmanuel Ezekiel, said vehicle inspections were the responsibility of the police, while the authority issued operating licences after applicants and their vehicles met the required conditions.

“Latra issues licences after the police have established that the applicant and the vehicle meet the requirements, because vehicle inspection is not the authority's responsibility,” he said.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander Andrew Kantimbo said he would put in place a plan to inspect all daladala operating in Morogoro Municipality and remove those deemed unfit to carry passengers.

Dodoma Regional Traffic Police Commander Yusufu Kamota said operations to remove defective vehicles from the roads were conducted daily, from district to regional level.

“Our goal is to ensure that the safety of people using motor vehicles remains our top priority,” he said.

What the law says

The Road Traffic Act, Chapter 168, Revised Edition 2023, prohibits the use of vehicles that are not in a roadworthy condition.

Section 45(1) bars the use of a vehicle whose engine, brakes, tyres, lights or other essential components are in such a condition that they could endanger passengers or other road users.

Under Section 45(5), anyone who contravenes these requirements commits an offence punishable by a fine of between Sh50,000 and Sh300,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

Sections 45(6) and 45(7) also provide for the liability of an owner, operator or employer who causes or allows an unsafe vehicle to be used.

For public transport, the Public Service Vehicle Licensing Regulations, 2020, require licence holders under Regulation 22(a) to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy.

Regulation 27 allows for the suspension of a licence for non-compliance, while Regulation 29 provides for the cancellation of a licence that has been suspended for a third time.