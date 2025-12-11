Meet Generation Alpha, the nation’s true digital natives

Iringa. As the world embraces Generation Z, a new cohort is already shaping the future—Generation Alpha, children born between 2010 and 2025. In Tanzania, this generation is emerging as the most technologically immersed, globally influenced and educationally demanding yet.

Experts note that while Gen Z grew up alongside smartphones and social media, Generation Alpha is the first to be born entirely into the digital world, where touchscreens, artificial intelligence and on-demand content are part of daily life.

“Gen Alpha is the generation that will not adapt to Tanzania; Tanzania will adapt to them,” says an education analyst in Dar es Salaam. “They learn differently, think differently and communicate differently.”

Born into technology

Unlike Gen Z, which saw the shift from analogue to digital, Generation Alpha has known only a connected world. Many Tanzanian children today open learning apps before school notebooks, communicate through short videos, voice notes and emojis, use mobile money before traditional banking and acquire skills via AI-powered platforms and YouTube tutorials.

Across Iringa, Dodoma, Mbeya and Dar es Salaam, children as young as five navigate gadgets more confidently than adults. For them, technology is not a tool—it is an environment.

Teachers report that post-2010 children prefer visual, interactive content, digital quizzes and short, fast-paced explanations. By 2035, when the oldest Gen Alpha members turn 25, Tanzania’s education system will face pressure to adopt robotics, coding, AI-assisted teaching, hybrid learning and skills-based assessments, or risk a widening digital gap.

In the marketplace, Generation Alpha responds to visual advertising, values brand ethics, relies on online reviews and prefers digital payment options.

Socially, they are emotionally expressive, environmentally conscious and less bound by traditional norms, shaping a generation demanding transparency and inclusivity.

With Generation Alpha concluding around 2025, Generation Beta (2025–2039) will follow, with deeper AI, automation and immersive technologies.

Analysts say Generation Alpha offers Tanzania a chance to build a digitally skilled workforce and globally competitive talent—if the nation invests in education, connectivity and youth innovation.

“If prepared well, Gen Alpha could be Tanzania’s most economically transformative generation,” says a youth expert in Dodoma.