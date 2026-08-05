Why High Court freed Tanzanian woman who pleaded guilty to partner’s death

Arusha. The High Court Sub-Registry in Tanga has acquitted Ms Halima Togolai of manslaughter after ruling that despite her guilty plea and acceptance of the prosecution's facts, the evidence failed to prove the offence.
Ms Togolai pleaded guilty to causing the death of her partner, Mr Christopher Charles, following which the prosecution presented the summary of facts, which she formally accepted.
According to facts submitted as prosecution evidence to bypass witness testimony, the incident arose from a dispute after Ms Togolai refused sexual intercourse with Mr Charles because she was menstruating.