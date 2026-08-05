Friends and Family: Your Best Customers or Your Biggest Discount?

If you’ve ever tried starting a business or offering a skill, whether you’re selling clothes online, doing makeup, taking photos, baking cakes or freelancing, you probably know the moment things start getting a little complicated.

It’s when someone you know realises you’re open for business.

Before you’ve even covered your basic costs or made your first proper profit, the messages start coming in:

“Keep this one for me, I’ll send you the money later.”

“Come on, we’re family. Can’t you give me a discount?”

“Do this for me just this once, I’ll sort you out.”

And because it’s a friend or a relative, you might let it slide.

You do the work. You send the product. You give them the discount.

Once. Then twice.

And before you know it, something that was supposed to be a favour has become an expectation.

Eventually, you start wondering: do these people actually see what I’m doing as a business, or do they just see me as someone doing a little side hustle?

We asked our community whether friends and family should receive special treatment when it comes to someone’s business. The poll leaned towards setting solid boundaries.

And honestly, it’s not difficult to understand why.

When “I’ll Sort You Out” Becomes an Expectation

Nobody is saying you shouldn’t help people you love.

If you’ve just launched your business and you genuinely want to give your sister a discount, that’s your choice. If your friend is going through a difficult time and you decide to do something for them as a favour, that’s your choice too.

The problem is when the favour stops being a favour.

You give your cousin a discount once and suddenly that becomes their price every time they buy from you. You do something for free because your friend was going through a difficult period, and six months later they’re asking for another free service.

Or they take the product and say, “I’ll send you the money later.”

Then later becomes next week. Next week becomes next month. And now you’re the one who has to keep asking someone you know for money they already owe you.

That can get frustrating, especially when you’re still trying to get the business off the ground.

There are actual costs behind what you’re doing. Stock, transport, internet data, packaging, supplier fees and marketing all cost money. You may have even put your own savings into buying your first stock or getting the business started.

Your friend being your friend doesn’t make any of those expenses disappear.

The “You Know Me” Trap

I think familiarity can really change the way people approach your work.

When a stranger finds your page online, they approach you as a business owner. They look at your price, decide whether they can afford it, make the payment and get their product or service.

But when it’s a relative, a neighbour, a former classmate or even a close friend, the personal relationship can suddenly become part of the transaction.

And sometimes the issue isn’t even the discount. It’s the lack of urgency when it comes to paying you.

Someone might never walk into a shop, take an item and tell the cashier, “I’ll pay you next month.” But because it’s you, there can be this assumption that you won’t push too hard about the money.

And that’s where things can become uncomfortable.

Now you’re not only trying to run your business. You’re also wondering whether asking someone you know to pay you what they owe you is going to create unnecessary tension.

Nobody wants to be chasing their cousin for 50,000 TZS at the same time they’re expected to sit together at a family gathering like everything is fine.

Support Doesn’t Have to Mean Free

I think sometimes we confuse having boundaries with not wanting to support the people around us.

You can absolutely support your friends and family. But support doesn’t always have to mean asking for a freebie or a massive discount.

If your friend starts a business, buy something from them.

If your cousin is a photographer, hire them when you need a photographer.

If someone you know is offering a service, pay them if you can afford it.

Share their posts. Put their business on your WhatsApp status. Refer people to them.

Even paying someone their normal price can be a form of support because you’re saying, I recognise that what you do has value.

And honestly, sometimes that is what a small business owner needs more than another person asking, “How much can you reduce it for me?”

So, How Do You Actually Handle It?

There isn’t one rule that everyone has to follow.

Maybe you’re comfortable giving friends and family 10 or 15 per cent off. That’s fine. Decide what you’re comfortable with and stick to it.

Maybe you don’t want to give discounts at all because you’d rather keep your business and personal relationships separate. That’s fine too.

The important thing is that you decide the boundary.

Not your auntie. Not your childhood friend. And not the relative who seems to think because you’re doing well, your money is automatically available to them.

When you do need to set a boundary, you also don’t have to make it into a big confrontation.

You can simply say:

“I can give you the family rate, so it will be 40,000 instead of 50,000 TZS.”

Or:

“I can help you with this one as a favour, but moving forward I’ll have to charge my normal rate.”

Or even:

“I’m not able to offer a discount on this one, but I really appreciate you reaching out to support my business.”

That’s enough.

You don’t need to give a five-minute explanation about why you expect to be paid for your own time, skills or products.

The Bottom Line

Your friends and family can absolutely be some of your biggest supporters. But keeping everyone happy shouldn’t come at the expense of the thing you’re trying to build.

There’s nothing wrong with helping out when you genuinely want to. There’s also nothing wrong with charging your relatives the same price you charge everyone else.

You can love your friends and still send them an invoice.

You can care about your family and still expect them to pay you on time.

And you can give someone a discount without making your entire business available to them for free.

At the end of the day, your business is your livelihood.