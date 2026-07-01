Why hospital libraries matter as Aga Khan University opens modern research hub

Dar es Salaam. As diseases become more complex and medical knowledge continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, healthcare experts say hospitals can no longer rely solely on modern equipment and specialised doctors to deliver quality care. Access to up-to-date scientific evidence has become an equally critical pillar of healthcare.

It is against this backdrop that the Aga Khan University (AKU) has unveiled a modern research library at the Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es Salaam, a move expected to strengthen clinical decision-making, medical research and continuous professional learning among healthcare workers.

Unlike conventional university libraries, the new facility has been established within the hospital premises, allowing doctors, nurses, specialists, students and even patients to access medical and educational resources without leaving the clinical environment.

Speaking during the launch on July 1, 2026, AKU Medical College Principal, Prof Paschal Ruggajo, said the library was designed to bridge learning, research and patient care.

"This unique library has been established within the hospital environment to ensure doctors, students and even patients have easy access to information and opportunities for continuous learning," he said.

He noted that the library houses a wide range of medical textbooks covering undergraduate, specialist and super-specialist training, alongside research publications and books outside the medical field to cater for broader learning needs.

"We believe quality education, research and excellent healthcare go hand in hand. If we want to continue improving healthcare services, we must continue investing in knowledge," Prof Ruggajo said.

He explained that most specialist trainees spend much of their time attending patients in hospital wards.

"Having the library within the hospital means a doctor can leave the ward, consult the latest medical literature, review evidence and return to the patient better informed. That directly improves the quality of care," he said.

The facility was officially inaugurated by Aga Khan Universities President Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, underscoring the institution's commitment to integrating education with healthcare delivery.

Globally, healthcare systems are increasingly embracing evidence-based medicine, where treatment decisions are informed by the latest scientific research rather than routine practice alone.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), continuous professional development is essential for maintaining a competent health workforce and achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The organisation notes that healthcare workers require ongoing access to updated knowledge as diseases, technologies and treatment guidelines continue to change.

Beyond clinicians, AKU says the new library will also benefit patients and their families by providing educational materials that can help them better understand diseases, treatment options and healthy lifestyles.

AKU Chief Librarian in Tanzania Dr Jacqueline Kiwelu said the institution previously operated a much smaller library that had become inadequate for its growing student population.

"The previous library had limited space, making it difficult for students to study comfortably. This new facility provides larger reading areas, discussion rooms and better learning resources for students pursuing medicine, nursing and midwifery," she said.

She added that dedicated spaces have been created for individual study as well as group discussions to promote collaborative learning.

The importance of such facilities is becoming increasingly evident as Tanzania expands specialist healthcare services and invests in training more medical professionals.

With referral hospitals managing rising numbers of patients suffering from cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other complex conditions, clinicians are expected to continually update their knowledge to keep pace with global advances.

Experts say while investments in modern diagnostic equipment and hospital infrastructure remain essential, access to credible scientific information is what enables health professionals to use those technologies effectively.

For patients, the impact of a hospital library may not be immediately visible. Yet behind every accurate diagnosis, carefully selected treatment plan and successful medical procedure often lies a clinician who has timely access to the latest medical evidence.